GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY), world’s largest cloud platform dedicated to small and independent ventures, today announced its partnership with Procam International, India’s leading sports management company, as the official domains and online presence partner for all their four upcoming world-class running events, starting with Airtel Delhi Half Marathon on October 21, 2018. This partnership enables GoDaddy to connect with aspiring entrepreneurs and business owners participating in the marathon, and educate about the benefits of having an online presence and the ease of creating a professional looking website.



GoDaddy believes that running a successful business is like running a marathon, which requires a long-term vision, immense focus, unrelenting drive for success, and planning for the journey ahead. GoDaddy understands the challenges and needs of business owners, and is committed to work with them on their online journey, from having an idea to becoming more established and further growing their business. With over 1 million customers in India who have already started their online journey with GoDaddy, the company is focused on delivering the power of cloud-based products, combined with expert customer care, to help budding entrepreneurs and independent business owners across India, get online and grow their ventures.



Procam International dreamt of making India run when distance running was not even considered as a sport in this country. Today, running is the fastest growing participative sport in India. Procam running events have played a pivotal role in this transformation – from starting a health & fitness revolution that spawned over 1000 races in the country, to creating a springboard for Indian long- and middle-distance runners; these events have become a beacon of humanity and compassion. The events transcend sport and have successfully reinforced a bond with civil society making them the largest fundraising platforms in this country. It is this sense of empowerment, community and philanthropy that resonates in the ethos of the company and its partnership with GoDaddy.



Talking about GoDaddy’s association with Procam, Vivek Singh, Joint Managing Director, Procam International said, “GoDaddy has always been a strong supporter for us as a participant and we are now delighted to extend this into a partnership across our world-class running events. They have a sense of commitment we admire to help growing businesses to run efficiently by taking them online. Having started our entrepreneurial journey 30 years ago, we understand the importance of having the right partners to propel you to success in your early days. We now look forward to have them join our running revolution and together touch lives with a positive impact.”



Commenting on the partnership, Nikhil Arora, Managing Director and Vice President, GoDaddy India said, “Our association with Procam International will further enable us to spread awareness about the benefits of going online, along with the ease and affordability of our integrated online product and service offerings. It is the perfect place for us to showcase our solutions for domain name registration, website building, hosting, business email, security protection and other productivity and customer engagement tools. The partnership will also help us engage with the marathon participants, and contribute to helping entrepreneurs, business owners and individuals grow their ventures online.”



In addition, GoDaddy will also be participating in Procam events in Kolkata, Mumbai and Bengaluru, over the coming few months. The company has already been working closely with Procam International, supporting various sporting events. Earlier this year, at the TATA Mumbai Marathon, GoDaddy awarded 1-year free subscription of its Website Builder product to the top ten marathon memories contest winners. As part of GoDaddy for Good, GoDaddy’s philanthropic arm, the GoDaddy India team participated in the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon, last year, in support of “Save The Children India” NGO empaneled with India Cares Foundation.



About GoDaddy



GoDaddy powers the world’s largest cloud platform dedicated to small, independent ventures. With 18 million customers worldwide and more than 77 million domain names under management, GoDaddy is the place people come to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers and manage their work. Our mission is to give our customers the tools, insights and the people to transform their ideas and personal initiative into success.



About Procam International



Since its inception in 1988, Procam International has been the driving force behind the growth and development of sports management in India. Envisioned by founders Anil and Vivek Singh, Procam, is one of the leading companies in holistic sports management, sports consultancy, and live television programming. With astute planning and exemplary execution, Procam has a track record of conceptualising and promoting over 100 international events, across disciplines -Powerboat Racing, Cricket, Football, Tennis, Distance Running, Squash, WWE, Horse Racing, Volleyball among others. These events have elicited participation of the highest calibre of athletes, as well as huge public interest and attendance. Pioneers of the distance running movement in India, Procam International’s Big 4 –Tata Mumbai Marathon, Airtel Delhi Half Marathon, Tata Consultancy Services World 10K and Tata Steel Kolkata 25 K are global leaders in their respective distances. These events have ushered in a running revolution that has helped to re-define, the health, fitness and giving paradigm of our country.