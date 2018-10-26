GIG Technology, a European software company helping companies to effectively scale their digital infrastructure at the Edge, signed a strategic agreement with the Canadian-Indian Holding, DTM Global, to develop ecosystem around a fintech cloud hub for India and the region.



The cloud hub will be deployed at the heart of the Indian fintech ecosystem as part of DTM’s FinteGration strategy, and offer robust financial technology infrastructure to turbo charge the Digital India initiative of the government and enabling the digital aspirations of the companies in the country. GIG brings the first edge cloud platform helping businesses to automate the delivery of any application at any location, at the lowest possible cost, anywhere in the world.



“The lack of local, reliable and robust cloud infrastructure in India is holding the growth of fintech companies back,” says Willem Hendrickx, CEO of GIG Technology. “This partnership enables us to address the complete Indian fintech ecosystem with public and private cloud.”



Edge cloud infrastructure helps digital companies such as the Metropolitan Stock Exchange to further grow and scale their platform, while lowering the overall cloud infrastructure cost and increasing the time to market to make applications available in India and across Asia.



“Our expertise and resources in fintech will take us far beyond solving cloud infrastructure problems,” says Sanjeev Kumar, CEO of DTM Global. “The ambition is to develop a new market and cloud economy, driven by a derivative marketplace bringing buyers and sellers of edge cloud capacity together on a single exchange, the world’s first ever cloud exchange!”



Hendrickx concludes: “Furthermore, we are already bundling our technology expertise and started to provide our GIG partners with distribution capacity of an enterprise-grade cyber security solution for Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa using DTM Global.”

About GIG Technology

GIG is a high-growth European software company developing and deploying a fully-automated edge cloud for companies looking to effectively scale their digital infrastructure at the Edge. Our vision is to build the most distributed edge cloud where any applications can freely move as close as possible to the user, enabling industries to realize a true digital transformation.



About Delamore

The Delamore & Owl Group of Companies is a formidable privately held holding firm and parent of 48 subsidiaries, with an ever-increasing global reach and client base. Among its portfolio of clients are legions of government, non-government, and privately owned entities representing more than 30 nations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Asia Pacific. And DTM Global Holdings is a tech & media focused entity promoted by D&O group and partners.