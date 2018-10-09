GIA India organised the seminar 'World of Gemstones' to help customers of JD Solitaire in Lajpat Nagar, New Delhi, build their knowledge and confidence. More than 20 gemstone connoisseurs and jewellery buyers attended the seminar on Sept. 28, 2018.



Ms. Nirupa Bhatt, Managing Director of GIA India and the Middle East, shared insights on diamonds, coloured gems and pearls, including the famous 4Cs of diamond quality – Color, Clarity, Cut and Carat Weight, and the GIA 7 Pearl Value Factors™. Attendees gained information on these natural and laboratory-grown gemstones, colour, quality, sources, treatments, and care and cleaning tips. The seminar also helped potential consumers understand the importance of independent diamond grading and identification reports, and a jeweller’s responsibility to sell with disclosure.



Ms. Bhatt said, “Jewellers throughout India are pleased with the opportunity consumers get to receive knowledge from the creators of the 4Cs. I’d like to thank Mr. Sanjay Kalsi and JD Solitaire for giving GIA India the opportunity to share interesting information about diamonds, coloured stones, and pearls. I believe such initiatives will not only help spread awareness among consumers, but also help drive jeweller’s sales.”



Mr. Kalsi, Founder and Managing Director, JD Solitaire, said, “We’re really thankful to GIA India for educating our customers about diamonds and coloured stones. The presentation was informative and insightful. I’d also like to thank Ms. Bhatt and her team for this initiative.”



GIA conducts trade seminars and workshops on a variety of topics including diamonds and gemstones, synthetics, simulants and treatments. GIA also offers courses on diamonds, coloured stones, pearls, merchandising, jewellery design and more. For more details about GIA visit GIAindia.in, email [email protected] or call 8005899350.

GIA India and GIA India Laboratory Pvt. Ltd. (‘GIA India’) are independent subsidiaries of the Gemological Institute of America, Inc. (‘GIA’). Established in 1931, GIA is recognised as the world’s foremost authority in gemology. GIA invented the famous 4Cs of Color, Clarity, Cut and Carat Weight and, in 1953, created the International Diamond Grading System™ which is recognised around the world as the standard for diamond quality.



Through research, education, gemological laboratory services, and instrument development, the Institute is dedicated to ensuring the public trust in gems and jewellery by upholding the highest standards of integrity, academics, science, and professionalism. All of GIA’s activities are governed by its mission to serve the public. Visit GIA.edu or GIAindia.in.