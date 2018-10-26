Microsoft India was named ‘Indian Healthcare Artificial Intelligence and Cloud Computing Company of the Year’ at Frost & Sullivan’s 2018 India Best Practices Awards Banquet in Mumbai.



In line with its mission statement of empowering every person and every organization to achieve more, Microsoft is bringing latest tools in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and cloud computing, enabling development of novel solutions to make healthcare more accessible and improve the quality of preventive healthcare. Microsoft AI Network for healthcare is an initiative that aims to accelerate healthcare innovation through AI and cloud computing. The network now has expanded to create a universal and broader smart technology-based ecosystem inclusive of cardiology, eye care and pathology, which has been adopted by some of the leading healthcare institutions in the country.



Congratulating Microsoft India on winning the award, Ankit Goyal, Director, Transformational Health (Healthcare) Practice, Frost & Sullivan said, “India accounts for 17.5% of the world’s population, but carries 20% of the global disease burden. Some of these are preventable conditions, but lack of access to care results in high disease burden. The demand for technologies such as AI and cloud computing that empower healthcare personnel is acute. But, the lack of right infrastructure prevents efficient implementation. Microsoft India’s unique approach of building an ecosystem of local partners to help them build and scale solutions for the country on the one hand and partnering with large providers and government authorities to implement these solutions on the other, with a focus on the impact on patient health, is commendable.”



Anil Bhansali, Managing Director, Microsoft India (R&D) Private Limited said, “Microsoft AI Network for healthcare aims to bring the power of AI and cloud computing to accelerate innovation in the healthcare industry and thereby help doctors and care givers improve the lives of people around the world. Over the last two years we have been working with a dynamic partner ecosystem of local, regional, and global organizations to bring the power of AI to healthcare. We started with eye care, expanded into cardiology, and more recently to pathology. We believe in the impact technology like Microsoft AI and Azure, and collaboration with established healthcare partners can have to democratize quality healthcare.”



