AglaSem has launched mock tests for NTA exams that can be taken for free at mocktest.aglasem.com . Mock tests are available for 3 of the exams scheduled to be held by the National Testing Agency in 2018 – 2019 namely JEE Main, NEET, UGC NET.

“With free NTA mock tests, we seek to empower future engineers, doctors, researchers and educators. AglaSem Mock Tests is an easy to use mock test platform and it will help them in getting familiar with online tests and enhancing exam preparation,” says Nikhil who spearheads the technical team at AglaSem.

The mock tests are designed in such a way that they provide a simulated test environment for students attempting them. It mimics the process of an actual test – from starting the test, to ending it. Candidates can, with the help of mock tests, understand how to navigate between questions, select answers, review answers, submit the test.

JEE expert Mamona regularly writes and interacts about engineering entrance exams. She says, “We are regularly getting queries from not only students, but also parents and teachers about NTA exams. One, they want to know how to face a computer based test. And second, how to prepare for the exam with questions that are on the same level that will be asked in the exam. AglaSem Mock Test is an answer to both.”

The questions in NTA Mock Test by AglaSem have been set in such a way that they are similar to the questions asked in exams in previous years, thus giving a close performance analysis.

Users get various performance analysis pointers after taking the mock test. In addition to traditional details like scores and percentage, they can see how much time they have spent per topic, how long they were non productive, accuracy.

“Why will a student take a mock test if not to improve oneself? This is what we worked on, and made sure that each time you take a test, you improve yourself with the analysis and recommendations provided at the end of it,” adds Nikhil.

Once candidates complete a test, they can also check solutions of the same. This way, if they were unable to answer a question, they can know its correct answer and move ahead to improve upon it.

A unique aspect of the NTA UGC NET mock tests by AglaSem is that it is available for around 50 subjects. It is a first for a single platform to have UGC NET mock test for so many subjects in one place.

Until last year, JEE Main was held both online and offline. This time it has compulsorily been made online. Students have been neutral about this change in social media, owing to the fact that the biggest advantageous change, in general opinion, that has been introduced is that JEE Main will be held twice. This enables engineering aspirants to get two chances.

NTA shall conduct exams for the first time, and it is also for the first time that exams previously conducted by CBSE, barring NEET UG , are being held completely as online computer based tests. The response of candidates has been primarily positive towards this change.

The NTA anticipates that around 40 lakh candidates will appear in its exams this year. Majority of them will be for JEE Main, NEET, and UGC NET as it was last year only that 11.5 lakh, 13 lakh, 11 lakh candidates had respectively applied for them.

NTA UGC NET Dec 2018 will be held on 18, 19, 20, 21, 22 Dec 2018. NTA JEE Main 2019 I will take place during 6-20 Jan 2019, and JEE Main 2019 II will be from 6-20 Apr 2019. Then NTA NEET 2019, in offline mode only, will be held on 5 May 2019.

AglaSem EduTech Pvt Ltd is an edtech company based in Gurgaon. With a young team of professionals working in various aspects of education and technology, the company delivers information and resources to students and job seekers. Recently, the company also launched mock tests for RRB Group D, in which 1.9 crore candidates have applied.

About Aglasem Edutech Pvt. Ltd



An education technology platform, aglasem.com aims to stand true to its motto of making education and career resources, news, and data freely accessible to everyone. More than 2 million users visit aglasem.com every day to get important information related to school studies, UG entrance exams, PG entrance exams, government jobs. The community directly participates in the exchange of information at all levels, bearing a mixture of students, teachers, job seekers. The company has recently also launched a video series for JEE and NEET aspirants on AglaSem’s YouTube channel.