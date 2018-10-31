With the season of celebrations here, Forevermark, the diamond brand from the De Beers Group, in association with Mehta Jewellers takes pride to showcase an exquisite range of 100 One Carat diamonds till 11th November 2018 in the beautiful city of Chennai.



Consumers have a once in a lifetime opportunity to view one of the largest collections of the rarest, natural and spectacular one carat plus diamonds that will be on display and for instore sale for a limited period. Each Forevermark diamond is a mark of true craftsmanship which is visible in the brilliance of every piece. The beauty of each of these diamonds goes beyond the 4Cs and is something you can be proud to own and wear forever.



Each Forevermark diamond undergoes a journey of rigorous selection. Less than one percent of the world’s diamonds are worthy of the Forevermark inscription. The unique inscription is an assurance that every Forevermark diamond is beautiful, rare and responsibly sourced. Each Forevermark comes with a Diamond Grading Report and Inscription Card. The Forevermark diamond inscription card and grading report features the unique identification number inscribed on the diamond, a bespoke security hologram, and an accurate blueprint of the Cut, Colour, Clarity and Carat of each diamond.



So, head over to the store and add magic to your story from this treasure of rare & beautiful diamonds that are just waiting to be clasped in gold!



The Forevermark One Carat Plus is available at Mehta Jewellers at Chennai. For more details, please visit www.forevermark.com or call 18002102121.

Notes to Editors:



About Forevermark



Forevermark Diamonds Beyond the 4Cs

Forevermark goes beyond the standard 4Cs to select diamonds that are genuine, natural and untreated. Forevermark diamonds are cut and polished by master craftsmen to reveal their ultimate beauty and natural brilliance.



Forevermark Diamonds are Rare

Less than one percent of the world’s diamonds are worthy of the Forevermark inscription.



Forevermark Diamonds are Responsibly Sourced



Each Forevermark diamond is responsibly sourced and embodies our principles of integrity, striving to create opportunities for women and our dedication to protection of the natural world. The inscription is an assurance of the physical integrity of our diamonds throughout their journey, as well as the conscientious integrity with which we run our business.

Forevermark Inscription & Grading



Each Forevermark diamond is inscribed with an icon and individual number as an assurance that it has met Forevermark’s standards of beauty and rarity and that it is responsibly sourced. The Forevermark inscription is placed on the table facet of a Forevermark diamond. Invisible to the naked eye, the inscription is 1/5000th of a human hair and can only be seen using a special Forevermark viewer available at Authorised Forevermark Jewellers. Authorised Forevermark Jewellers are able to supply a Forevermark Diamond Grading Report to their customers providing an accurate blueprint of the qualities – cut, colour, clarity and caratage – of each Forevermark diamond. Forevermark is the diamond brand from De Beers Group and benefits from 130 years of diamond expertise. Forevermark diamonds are carefully selected and come from sources committed to high standards; they are beautifully crafted by a select group of Diamantaires and exclusively available from select Authorised Forevermark Jewellers. For more information and to find your nearest Authorised Forevermark Jeweller go to www.forevermark.com.