Brightening up the Diwali festivity with the bangs and bursts of light, FlowerAura gives everyone the opportunity to go out of the box and give a Deepavali gift with a meaning. Among the gleam of diyas and echoes of chants, the trusted gift portal is all set to spread the soothing flicker of personalized gifts and hampers on the sacred occasion of Deepavali.



Shooting crackling fireworks into the air, FlowerAura is spearheading to sparkle the Diwali night with the treasured memories of your near and dear ones. Availing a thoughtful range of personalised online Diwali Gifts such as Ganesha’s cushions, photo lampshades, pillows, mugs, keychains, coasters, tabletops, FlowerAura is giving each one of you, moments to make it special and gifts, to make it personal. Coupling the occasion with a lifetime shopping experience and a range of personalized gifts, FlowerAura gives each one of you a reason to separate yourself from the crowd and make a grand statement of your feelings and emotions.



Inaugurating a magnificent range of Diwali gifts online, the company’s spokesperson added, “A triumph of good over evil, Diwali is a momentous occasion which celebrates the victory with lights and gifts. Keeping these in mind, our personalized range of gifts will let you adorn the festivity with a personal touch. With thousands of perfectly personalized gifts & presents, you’ll find something unique and extra special for a loved one!”



Answering to the question about the timely delivery of these handpicks, he said, “The real surprise lies in the fact that our services and exclusive features will avail to take care of your last minute realizations. To us, it is your thought that counts and we will make sure to power up your occasion with the gifts and prompt delivery, you’ve always wanted to surprise your loved ones with."

Crossing boundaries and making your presence felt when you are away, FlowerAura is aiming to get personalized smiles delivered to over 200 cities of India. And with a contemporary range of infinite personalised gifts and exclusive services in hand, the festivity with FlowerAura is sure to take a whole new turn.

About FA Gifts Pvt. Ltd.

FA Gifts Pvt. Ltd. owns two e-commerce business ventures namely, FlowerAura– An online Flower, cake, plant shop and an India wide gifting portal that provides its services in 200+ cities and Bakingo – An online bakery venture that deals exclusively in Cakes in the city of Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Bangalore.