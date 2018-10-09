Mymoneysage
Mymoneysage an award-winning wealth management platform in association with Knowise training solutions a leading financial services training organisation launches CIMP Chartered Investment Management Professional. CIMP is a unique cohort that promotes Registered Investment advisors also known as fee-only advisers.
According to an S&P survey, 76% of the Indians fare poorly in financial literacy, means a majority Indians could be making uninformed personal finance decisions, needless to say, comprehensive, transparent & unbiased advice with zero conflict of interest is the need of the hour. As per law, this kind of advice can only be facilitated by Registered Investment Advisers.
CIMP a six months weekend program is a highly selective & outcome based cohort. Along with classroom training, this program inculcates practice management skill through internship and mentorship. The program which emphasizes on investor psychology also imparts soft skills as well as business networking skills which are crucial for an Investment Adviser.
Mymoneysage simplifies investing for individuals and amplifies business growth for Registered Investment Advisers by leveraging Artificial intelligence and machine learning. Mymoneysage is a perfect combination of man plus machine. The AI of the machine plus the intellect of the human advisor enables comprehensive & client-centric advice at a fraction of the cost of a conventional adviser.
KishorKumar Balpalli founder of Mymoneysage says that comprehensive and client-centric advice is no longer the privilege of only HNIs, we make it available to the masses at the click of a button. Mr. Balpalli further adds that CIMP cohort will aid in bridging the gap of RIAs on Mymoneysage.
Knowise Learning Academy started in 2008 and is an expert in financial training focused on improving the financial services landscape through instructor-led workshops.
