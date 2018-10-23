Delhi-based EdTech startup, GuruQ has secured a further Rs 2.5 Cr ($330,000) round of funding from a group of HNIs. The company will use these funds for expansion, and marketing of the company.

GuruQ is a single, simplified and cohesive EdTech platform that provides online, and offline tutoring based on global quality parameters. The company was founded by Minal Anand in 2016.

Recently GuruQ, upgraded its platform with several innovative features to further ease the tutor finding process adding options like ‘Find the Right Tutor’ & ‘Post Your Tuition Need’, ‘Group Class’, ‘Customized packages’ for students and a user-friendly ‘Scheduler’ for tutors. Another new feature on the platform is ‘Instant Class’ that can be used when students have queries or doubts and need a quick class. This option allows students to book an instant class with their current tutor to be held within the next 6 hours.

The Pre-Series A funding will see GuruQ expanding its operations in Punjab and Haryana. It will offer services in the cities of Ambala, Rohtak, Karnal, Meerut, Hisar, Ludhiana, Amritsar, Jalandhar and Chandigarh. The company’s research indicates that these areas have a wide gap between a good teacher-student connect. GuruQ teams are presently scouting these states to recruit teachers and knowledge experts for the platform.

According to Ms. Minal Anand, CEO and Founder, GuruQ, “We are delighted to have investors that understand and believe in our vision and passion. This funding is a significant milestone in allowing us to expand the business, strengthen development and create value in the market with new features. We will continue to innovate not just how our students access their tutors but also how they assimilate the learning. And our focus will always be to assure our students to get the highest quality, along with reliability & accountability.”

About GuruQ

GuruQ is India’s best digital platform that connects students and tutors to address the huge need gap of quality tutoring in India. Founded by Ms. Minal Anand, an enterprising young Finance major from Boston University, GuruQ aims to address the need for a single, simplified & cohesive edtech platform that provides online, and offline tutoring based on global quality parameters. Designed based on insights drawn from comprehensive consumer research to address the need-gap for quality tutors, the platform has been set up with a dual functionality. It helps to empower the tutoring community while also meeting the objectives of students and parents.