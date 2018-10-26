Dell EMC
For the first time in Asia Pacific & Japan (APJ), Dell EMC brought together its channel marketers at its inaugural partner marketing summit, ‘SPARK’. The three-day event saw over 100 channel marketers from across different partner types – distributor, titanium, platinum, and authorized resellers – gathered together, alongside Dell EMC’s global and regional marketing leadership.
Anchored by insightful keynotes, roundtables, breakout tracks and an all-women panel discussion on 'How is Marketing in B2B evolving?', attendees heard from Karinne Brannigan, Senior Vice President of Marketing for APJ at Dell EMC who spoke of Dell Technologies strategy and joint marketing transformation with partners. Guest speaker Paul Muller, Co-Founder, Denting the Universe, also addressed attendees on how brands can create and execute effective sales programs. Attendees also benefited from best practice sharing sessions by Dell’s channel and digital marketing teams. These activities culminated with a celebration of the extraordinary achievements of Dell EMC’s APJ channel marketers at the Gala Dinner & Awards Night. Team Computers from India was one of the partners who won awards for Excellence in Marketing Impact to Business for driving for driving highest ROI from their MDF programs and Redington India won Excellence in Marketing Innovation for driving innovations & improvisations in their marketing program for Optiplex All in One resulting in over-achieving sell targets.
|Image Caption : Over 100 channel marketers attended the first APJ Dell EMC Partner Marketing Summit 2018, SPARK
