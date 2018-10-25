Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd
Under the aegis of the Amravati Water program launched in 2017, the first water scheme of The Water Initiative at Bhandri village in the Amravati District of Maharashtra was inaugurated by Rahul Kardile, IAS, Sub Divisional Magistrate Amravati, in the presence of Mr. Issam Bachaalani, Managing Director, Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited.
Meena Narula, Managing Trustee, Water Of People India Trust, said, “Our journey in Bhandri has just begun. We will continue to engage with the Gram Panchayat and its sub-committee – Village Water and Sanitation Committee, the anganwadi and school staff as well as with households and school children, to build awareness on preserving water as a resource, maintenance of installed facilities and ensuring that the water supply scheme stays operational. Alongside building local capacities, Water For People India will hand over the scheme to the gram panchayat and the line department, so that the resource receives the required maintenance in the future.”
Also present at the inauguration ceremony were Mr. Patrick Hayes – Chief Development Officer, Water for People; Mr. Sanjay Kale – Block Development Officer, Chikaldara and several other members of the community.
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited is India’s leading provider of scientifically proven oral care products with multiple benefits at various price points. The range includes toothpaste, toothpowder, toothbrushes and mouthwashes under the “Colgate” brand, as well as a specialized range of dental therapies under the banner of Colgate Oral Pharmaceuticals. The Company also provides a range of personal care products under the ‘Palmolive’ brand name. Colgate has been ranked as India’s #1 Most Trusted Brand across all categories from 2003-2007 and again for seven consecutive years from 2011-2017 by Brand Equity’s Most Trusted Brand Survey. To know more about Colgate, please visit www.colgate.co.in
Water For People India Trust, a public charitable trust (registered in 2008) exists to promote the development of high-quality drinking water and sanitation services, sustained by strong communities, businesses, and governments. Water For People – India programs have been implemented in 20 districts in the states of West Bengal, Bihar, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Odisha, consistent with Water For People’s global vision and mission. In all, 1.1 million people have been reached through community drinking water and sanitation, WASH in public institutions and market-led approaches to sanitation. Water For People India Trust implements activities directly as well as working with locally registered NGO partner organizations and civil societies. To know more about Water For People, please visit www.waterforpeople.org
Priyanka Madaan,
Image Caption : Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited, in Partnership With Water for People Inaugurates Bhandri Water Initiative Program in Amravati District, Maharashtra
