Runwal Group

MasterChef turns Khichdi in exotic “Khichdi Arancini” at Runwal Bliss

Also surprises the guest with delicious “Chocolate Caramel Tart” Kanjurmarg got the taste of unique delightful cuisine by the culinary of Celebrity Chef Ajay Chopra. In one of its kind initiatives organized by one of the leading luxury developers of Mumbai, Runwal Group organised two exclusive cooking sessions for a select set of invitees as a part of the Runwal Luxury Collection Campaign.



Celebrity Chef Ajay Chopra, who shot to fame from his famous stints at MasterChef India and various other TV and web shows, charmed the guest with his appetizing cuisines at Runwal Bliss, a prime Luxury project of Runwal Group in Kanjurmarg. The event was jam-packed with lots of fun, learning and of course, some great food.



During the event, Chef Ajay Chopra demonstrated a very unique and delicious twist to a staple at every home – the Khichdi, which got transformed into an exotic version called “Khichdi Arancini” which left everyone awestruck. The second and the final presentation of the day was an absolutely delightful “Chocolate Caramel Tart”, a dessert that made everyone crave for more of it.



The event not only saw the attendance of women but also the men who attended were seen engrossed in this delectable cooking session, a testimony to the quality of the demonstration. The invitees comprised of a select set of customers and prospects of Runwal Bliss and Runwal Forests, the two largest upcoming luxury residential projects in Kanjurmarg. These lifestyle addresses are transforming the region, generating a lot of interest from the upwardly mobile cosmopolitan consumers in search of a premium home in the heart of the city. Events like these are proof of the changing dynamics of this locality, rapidly evolving into an upmarket residential hub. Virtually an extension of Powai, Kanjurmarg offers quality housing with great amenities, at a far more attractive pricing. Runwal Group has the largest presence in this region, with Runwal Forests and Runwal Bliss adding up to almost 50 acres between them.

About Runwal Group



Mumbai based Runwal Group was established in 1978 by its visionary Chairman – Mr. Subhash Runwal. Four decades later, the group has emerged as a leading name in Mumbai’s real estate sector with a huge portfolio that comprises of over 65 projects and millions of square feet of quality developments. With 50 delivered projects, the group has brought smiles to more than 25,000 happy families across all corners of Mumbai. Apart from residential projects, the group is also a pioneer in the mall development arena and is well known for its iconic project in Mumbai – R City. Runwal Greens at Mulund, Runwal Bliss in Kanjurmarg East and Runwal Forests in Kanjurmarg West are amongst the group’s recent projects known for their quality lifestyle offerings. Runwal Greens was recently completed and has already evolved into a vibrant community, a landmark in Mulund. The group recently launched Runwal Luxury Collection, an exclusive range of 3BHK homes, designed for the connoisseurs of fine living.



Each project is spread across a large expanse with huge open green spaces and premium amenities, fulfilling the dream of every home-buyer to live in the lap of nature away from hustle and bustle even while being in the heart of the city.