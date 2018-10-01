Evion – Merck’s flagship Vitamin E brand celebrates 40 years in India with novel Tree Plantation drive

40000 trees to be planted in Harda, MP in collaboration with Grow-Trees

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti and its 40th Anniversary Celebration, Evion (Merck’s flagship Vitamin E brand) announced its novel Tree Plantation Drive of 40000 Trees at Harda, Madhya Pradesh.



In partnership with Grow-Trees – a web-based service that enables individuals and companies to plant trees in public lands all across the world – Evion is reaching out to its physicians, partners and employees asking them to each pledge a tree. Together, they will collaborate towards ensuring that more than 40000 trees get planted to mark the brand’s 40th Anniversary in India.



Sharing his thoughts with the team at Harda – the site of the Tree Plantation drive – Milind Thatte (Managing Director, Merck India) said, “Over the last 40 years, Evion has grown to become the highest selling Vitamin E brand in India, thus creating a legacy of nourishment in the country. On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, Evion is proud to announce this humble initiative to give back to the community for 40 years of trust and support. This is our small effort towards improving the health of our environment.”



Evion today is the leading brand within the Merck Consumer Healthcare setup. It is India’s no. 1 Vitamin E brand, with a rich 40-year legacy amongst health practitioners and consumers.



“At Grow-Trees, it is our mission to plant millions of trees in public lands of India while providing sustainable source of income to the forest dependent local communities. We are delighted to collaborate with Merck and Evion on this mega tree plantation drive for their 40 years celebration. It’s indeed wonderful to see a brand celebrate an important business milestone with an initiative like Trees for Rivers to give back to the community,” said Mr. Bikrant Tiwary from Grow-Trees.



About Merck’s Consumer Health Business



Merck is a leading science and technology company in healthcare, life science and performance materials. Brands of the Consumer Health business, such as Neurobion®, Bion®, Nasivin®, Seven Seas®, Dolo-Neurobion®, and Femibion® are innovative leaders in key markets, backed by science and trusted by consumers worldwide. The Consumer Health business is with over 3,700 employees globally active in over 40 markets. The portfolio comprises brands with annual total sales of about $ 1 billion. Consumer Health is a business of the Healthcare business sector within the Merck Group with global headquarters in Darmstadt, Germany.