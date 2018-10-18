CASE Construction Equipment India

First ever Company Owned, Company Operated Showroom in National Capital Region

Aims to strengthen network in high potential NCR market

Showcases range of Loader Backhoes, Tandem Compactors, Soil Compactors, Skid Steer Loaders, Motor Graders and Crawler Dozers



Commenting on the inauguration, Mr. Neil Woodfin, CNH Industrial CE APAC Brand Leader, said, “India is a promising market for our industry. With a massive investment going into the development of infrastructure in the country, we foresee an encouraging growth of approximately 10% CAGR for construction equipment over the next five years. Being a leader in various segments of the construction equipment sector, we are driven by our responsibility to be ever closer to our customers by giving them world class support. The inauguration of today’s company-owned showroom will certainly help us give an enhanced customer experience to all our patrons in this market.”



Mr. Raunak Varma, Country Manager, CNH Industrial India, said “With the presence of our New Holland tractor manufacturing plant in Greater Noida, Corporate Headquarters of CNH Industrial and CNH Industrial Capital in Gurugram, India is a strategic market for us. With the opening of the direct operations of the CASE brand with this showroom, we are confident that it will further cement our footprint in this region.”

CASE, a brand of CNH Industrial, today inaugurated its first showroom in Faridabad. Spanning across an area of more than 5,000 sq. ft., the facility is the first Company Owned, Company Operated showroom in India, offering sales, service and spare parts under one roof. CASE currently has a very strong presence through 71 dealers across India, and with the launch of this showroom in NCR, the Brand aims to further strengthen its distribution network.

On the occasion, CASE showcased its range of 752EX (9T Class) Vibratory Tandem Compactor and 450DX Mini Tandem Compactor (3T Class), Soil Compactor variants of 1107EX (11 T class, available in Standard, Drum Drive and Pad Foot Drum versions), 770 EX PRO, CASE 770 EX Magnum PRO and 851 EX PRO in its loader backhoe segment, 845B and 865B Motor Graders and Crawler Dozers models including, 1650L and 2050M in the 18 T and 20 T class.



