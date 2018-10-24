A new roadmap of products dedicated to infrastructure and achieving 30 percent annual system performance gains on leading-edge process nodes

Broad ecosystem support enabling diverse solutions with innovation in microarchitecture design to hardware, software, tools, and services

Arm Neoverse represents a new unifying brand identity and vision for the Arm-based technology powering tomorrow’s infrastructure from the core datacenter to the edge

Today Arm disclosed details on a dedicated roadmap and new brand of infrastructure-class IP for 5G networks and next-generation cloud to edge infrastructure. Arm® Neoverse® solutions are uniquely designed for higher-levels of performance, security, and scalability not seen today. Innovation from microarchitecture design up through silicon, software, and systems will enable best-in-class solutions to address the diverse and evolving requirements across the entire compute spectrum.



Arm also provided a first look at its Neoverse processor IP roadmap, with early details on upcoming platforms optimized for leading-edge process nodes. The new roadmap is designed specifically for infrastructure, beginning with the launch of the “Ares” IP platform in early 2019 on 7nm and delivering staggering performance gains of 30 percent per generation through 2021. The Neoverse IP roadmap has been specifically architected for the unique performance, efficiency, and scalability requirements needed to keep up with changing data patterns, new workloads, and the ever-increasing demands of an infrastructure evolving to support a trillion intelligent devices.



“Today Arm is sending disruptive shockwaves across the cloud, networking and storage world as Arm Neoverse delivers the foundation for the new global infrastructure to enable a trillion connected devices,” said Drew Henry, senior vice president and general manager, Infrastructure Line of Business, Arm. “Arm Neoverse IP will enable a broad set of our ecosystem partners to transform infrastructure from cloud to edge and push compute to where it’s most needed, store data where most appropriate, and evolve networking to securely connect this complex world.”



In his TechCon keynote, Henry shared his vision for the new infrastructure and the diverse range of use cases Neoverse will address, including hyperscale cloud datacenters, storage solutions, and 5G networks. Arm Neoverse is based on guiding design principles centered around:

World-class high performance, secure IP and architectures purpose-built for cloud-native and networked workloads

A highly-scalable set of IP optimized for leading-edge process nodes, including “Ares” (7nm), “Zeus” (7nm+), and “Poseidon” (5nm), designed to enable systems across the infrastructure

A robust ecosystem empowered to build unique and diverse solutions targeting a wide range of use-cases through leveraged investment in unified software, tools, and silicon platforms

“The modern datacenter is no longer a physical construct, but a center of data and compute residing in the cloud and on the edge. More than ever, organizations must consider distributed, connected datacenter design methods to support the data and devices coming in the 5G world,” said Patrick Moorhead, Principal Analyst, Moor Insights & Strategy. “Arm is one of those rapidly emerging in the market and with Arm Neoverse purpose-built IP, it should be well-positioned to support many of the compute spectrum needs from hyperscale to edge access.”



Designing IP and system architectures for focused markets such as server, automotive, and networking has been a key priority for Arm over the past year. In the infrastructure space specifically, Arm has already been successful as the largest architecture deployed in the global internet infrastructure with nearly 30%-unit share. This achievement highlights not only a shift in preferred architecture, but the pervasiveness of Arm-powered technologies across the entire infrastructure market[1].



The announcement of Neoverse underscores the continued investment Arm and the ecosystem are making to deliver more ubiquitous compute from the cloud to the edge while delivering world-class performance and efficiency for the next generation of distributed cloud to edge infrastructure.



Resources:

Supplemental Quote Sheet



Broadcom

“Combing Arm’s long-term infrastructure roadmap with Broadcom’s best in class networking technology, Broadcom delivers leadership performance products for the datacenter that are still power efficient. Arm’s roadmap enables optimizations that accelerate customer workloads for the evolving compute and connectivity requirements of tomorrow’s datacenter,” said Ed Redmond, senior vice president and general manager, Compute and Connectivity, Broadcom, Inc.



Cadence

“Building upon on our longstanding collaboration with Arm, Cadence has delivered specific flows for Arm-based designs from edge nodes through networks to the cloud including joint test chips, library, and memory development and characterization, RAK implementation flows, optimized verification flows and Cadence DDR, PCIe, and CCIX IP integrations that support Arm’s Neoverse solutions,” said Paul Cunningham, corporate vice president and general manager of the System & Verification Group at Cadence. “We’ve also been working closely with Arm Neoverse ecosystem partners to implement SoC devices in Arm-based datacenters. As the first and only ecosystem partner to provide an Arm ServerReady compliance certification methodology, we’re jointly enabling our mutual customers to shorten time-to-silicon.”



Marvell

“Marvell® Infrastructure Processors are extensively deployed in a variety of leading network products. They are designed to analyze, secure, compute, and transform in both wired and wireless networks from the edge to the core,” said Raj Singh, senior vice president and general manager, Infrastructure Processors BU, Marvell Semiconductor Inc. “As a long-term technology licensee, as well as an Arm IP customer, Marvell is very pleased to see this increased focus on the enterprise and 5G markets with Neoverse IP. We believe this will greatly benefit the whole Arm ecosystem in providing high performance and power-efficient solutions for the next generation of network infrastructure and compute.”



Mellanox

“Mellanox smart Ethernet and InfiniBand interconnect solutions provide the highest performance, efficiency, and scalability for Arm-based compute and storage platforms,” said Gilad Shainer, vice president of marketing at Mellanox Technologies. “Furthermore, Mellanox Bluefield™ SmartNIC integrates multi Arm cores with Mellanox interconnect technology, enabling the next generation of cloud, security storage solutions and more. We look forward to continuing work with Arm to leverage their new capabilities.”



RedHat

“Choice allows businesses to select the best solution for their needs, and this is true all the way down to the underlying architecture. It's up to software vendors like Red Hat to be able to support this demand for choice from our customers as they extend operations into the hybrid cloud," said Stefanie Chiras, vice president and general manager, Red Hat Enterprise Linux, Red Hat. "With this emphasis on choice front and center, we look forward to supporting solutions from the Arm Neoverse ecosystem as our customers seek to match their evolving business requirements to the most appropriate enterprise IT solutions.”



SUSE

“SUSE has been an early and enthusiastic supporter of Arm technology. Customers use SUSE products to support IT infrastructure based on Arm processors for High-Performance Computing, Cloud, Storage, Network infrastructure, and Edge Computing. The introduction of the Arm Neoverse technology roadmap will accelerate the transformation of IT infrastructure by delivering technology and ecosystems tailored for specific workloads.” Brent Schroeder, SUSE Chief Technology Officer, Americas.



Synopsys

“Leading semiconductor and system companies rely on Synopsys tools and Interface IP for their most advanced cloud, infrastructure, and networking designs,” said Deirdre Hanford, co-general manager, Synopsys Design Group. “Synopsys and Arm have been collaborating for more than 25 years to enable mutual customer success, and our latest collaboration delivers optimized support for Neoverse platforms, where our Design Platform with Fusion Technology, Verification Continuum Platform, and DesignWare Interface IP have already enabled tapeout success for early adopters of Arm’s next-generation “Ares” processor.”



TSMC

“Time to market in today’s rapidly evolving infrastructure requires proven, scalable IP, development tools, advanced processes, and a complete ecosystem to provide compelling solutions,” said Suk Lee, senior director of Design Infrastructure Marketing Division at TSMC. “The Arm Neoverse ecosystem leverages our most advanced processes to provide the highest performance solutions to a highly connected world.”



Xilinx

“High-performance IP, along with a complete ecosystem, enables customers to take full advantage of the flexibility inherent in our Arm-based products, said Gaurav Singh, vice president, architecture and verification, Xilinx. “The evolution of these cores, coupled with the capability of CCIX, provide an ideal platform for smart offload and purpose-driven edge compute platforms. We congratulate Arm on the launch of Neoverse and are looking forward to what it might enable.”

[1] Source: IDC and Arm ; data shown is thru 6/2018



About Arm

Arm technology is at the heart of a computing and connectivity revolution that is transforming the way people live and businesses operate. Our advanced, energy-efficient processor designs have enabled the intelligent computing in more than 125 billion chips. Over 70% of the world’s population are using Arm technology, which is securely powering products from the sensor to the smartphone to the supercomputer. This technology combined with our IoT software and device management platform enable customers to derive real business value from their connected devices. Together with our 1,000+ technology partners we are at the forefront of designing, securing and managing all areas of compute from the chip to the cloud.



All information is provided "as is" and without warranty or representation. This document may be shared freely, attributed and unmodified. Arm is a registered trademark of Arm Limited (or its subsidiaries). All brands or product names are the property of their respective holders. © 1995-2018 Arm Group.