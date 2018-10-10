Razorpay , India’s first converged payment solutions company, today announced its alliance with BookMyShow, India’s largest online entertainment destination, to help consumers book tickets on the BookMyShow website and Android mobile app through UPI (Unified Payments Interface). Introduction of UPI on BookMyShow with Razorpay will ensure a seamless payment experience and a hassle free checkout for entertainment seekers, without entering any additional bank information.

On BookMyShow, Razorpay along with its banking partner, HDFC has now enabled UPI payments through the intent flow on native mobile applications using existing UPI supported apps installed on customer’s phone, thereby avoiding the inconvenience of using multiple apps (merchant, SMS, UPI app) for making an online transaction. Currently supported on Android devices, the UPI intent flow does not require any additional line of code for integration.

Speaking on this significant partnership, Harshil Mathur, CEO & Co-Founder, Razorpay says, “BookMyShow is India’s largest entertainment destination and millions of people use the platform every day through desktop/laptop or mobile and we’re excited to create a seamless UPI payment experience for users, through this association. In the last few months, we’ve witnessed how UPI has radically transformed payment experience for both consumers and businesses and we believe that this partnership will help simplify payments for BookMyShow, which handles huge transaction volumes every day. The vision and true essence of a cashless economy can be realised when we can successfully facilitate digital payments for the masses, for day-to-day services.”

Says Viraj Patel, Vice President – Technology, BookMyShow, “UPI is already playing a prominent role in digital payments ecosystem in India. BookMyShow’s integration with UPI will definitely help us increase engagement with both – potential users who are not yet aligned to any digital payment method but possess a smartphone, a mobile internet connection and a bank account and our existing users, who already engage with varied digital payment methods, but can now use UPI to enable faster, more convenient and secured checkouts. We are delighted to collaborate with Razorpay for this UPI integration and are confident that our association will go a long way in delighting BookMyShow users.”

In two years since launch, UPI has handled transactions worth ₹3.17-lakh crore. Razorpay has effectively contributed towards the cause of promoting the digitization efforts of the Government, by being India’s first payments processor to offer UPI to its businesses, as early as September 2016, even before demonetisation. In the past few months, Razorpay was the first to power UPI for organisations such as Airtel and IRCTC among others and in a short span, UPI has proved to be extremely beneficial for businesses, serving as an immediate solution to businesses’ payment collection woes.

Having disrupted the digital payments industry over the last three and half years and being the first to support every new mode of payment for businesses, Razorpay is tirelessly working towards solving for other payment challenges in the entire payment journey of any business, small or big.

Currently powering online payments for more than 100,000 small & large businesses such as Airtel, Zomato, IRCTC, GoIbibo, Zoho, DSP Blackrock, Zerodha among others, Razorpay has clocked in a healthy growth rate of 30-35% month-on-month and is geared to increase its merchant count to 2,00,000 by next year. The 2.0 product suite launched last year now contributes to 20% of Razorpay’s revenue, the company expects more than 10x growth in volume and revenue by next fiscal year.

In January, Razorpay raised $20 million in funding led by Tiger Global and Y Combinator with participation from Matrix Partners. It is using a significant portion of the proceeds from that to launch new products and strengthen its engineering team.

About Razorpay Software Private Limited

Razorpay, India’s first Converged Payments Solution company, helps Indian businesses with comprehensive and innovative solutions built over robust technology to address the entire length and breadth of the payment journey for any business. Established in 2014, the company provides tech payment solutions to over 100,000 online businesses. Founded by alumni of IIT Roorkee, Shashank Kumar & Harshil Mathur, Razorpay is the second Indian company to be a part of Silicon Valley’s largest tech accelerator, Y Combinator. Marquee investors such as Tiger Global, Matrix Partners, YCombinator and MasterCard have invested a total of $31.5 million through Series A & Series B funding. Around 33 angel investors including Snapdeal, InMobi & Freecharge founders, Visa’s Global Head of Strategy, Flipkart ex-CPO Punit Soni and internet entrepreneurs & investors Justin Kan and Tikhon Bernstam have invested in Razorpay’s mission to simplify payments. Known to be a developer oriented payment gateway, Razorpay focuses on essentials such as 24×7 support, one-line integration code and superior checkout experiences.

About BookMyShow

BookMyShow is India’s biggest entertainment destination. Over the years, the company has transformed from a purely online ticketing player for movies, sports, plays and events. Today, with presence in over 650 towns and cities in India, BookMyShow works with partners across the industry to provide unmatched entertainment experiences to millions of customers, on par with global entertainment standards. It is constantly innovating to increase its ownership share in the Indian entertainment value chain by relying heavily on its analytic capabilities and incisive understanding of customers. Along the way BookMyShow has produced music concerts and theatricals, introduced audio entertainment service Jukebox, built India’s largest organic reviews and ratings engine for movies and has driven technology innovations, such as the m-ticket, impacting both users and the industry at large.

Since its launch in 2007, BookMyShow has been committed to its customers. With continued support from investors Stripes Group, Network 18 (Reliance), Accel Partners and SAIF Partners, BookMyShow (which is part of Bigtree Entertainment, founded in Mumbai in 1999), is invested in providing the best user experience, whether it’s on ground at an event or online. Demonstrating category leadership, BookMyShow has expanded its operations to Sri Lanka and Indonesia and has invested in companies including Do-It-Yourself events registration and ticketing platform Townscript and Fantain, a fantasy sports platform for Cricket and Kabaddi. It is also committed to society at large by way of their charity initiative BookASmile, which provides entertainment experiences to the underprivileged. For more information, please visit www.bookmyshow.com