BMW India has announced the appointment of Eminent Cars as its dealer partner for Surat. The state-of-the-art dealership facility offers an immersive experience of the fascinating BMW product range and services. The dealership is located at TP No. 3, Rundh FP 38, Paike Sub Plot 3, Dumas Road, Surat and is headed by Mr. Ankur Jain, Dealer Principal, Eminent Cars.



Mr. Ankur Jain, Dealer Principal, Eminent Cars said, “We are excited to partner with BMW India and represent the world’s leading automotive brand in one of the fastest growing markets in India. With unmatched product offerings across all segments, impeccable services and customised experience, we are geared up to serve existing BMW customers in Surat and welcome more customers to the joy of owning a BMW.”



Spread over 24,000 sq. ft., the ultra-modern 4S facility of Eminent Cars delivers extremely high quality standards in all processes of sales, service, spare-parts and business systems to ensure that customers receive best-in-class pre and post sales ownership experience.



The design of the new showroom is based on the ‘Urban Street Display’ concept which is a signature BMW layout with sales lounges close to the display area. The showroom will display seven cars. The state-of-the-art workshop comprises of 19 service bays (including mechanical bays, body and paint bays, a wash bay and a paint booth) that can service over 600 cars per month.



Original BMW Lifestyle Collection which includes a wide range of new clothing, accessories and luggage with sporty elegance and distinctive styling will also be on display. To enhance the motorsports DNA of their BMW cars, customers will also be able to choose from a range of BMW M Performance Accessories.



As with every other BMW dealership, Eminent Cars has provided intense training to its staff, ensuring professional management of all business processes. A team of service engineers has also been extensively trained at BMW Group Training Centre in Gurgaon.



BMW India is the pioneer in bringing luxurious dealerships to India and has marked a decisive course by setting up BMW dealerships of international standards across the country.

