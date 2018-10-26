Snapdeal.com
Snapdeal’s 3-Day Pre-Diwali edition of its Mega Diwali Sale starts today and will run till 28th October.
This edition of the sale focuses on the winter needs of the users and offers maximum discounts on winter specific products including geysers, heaters, blankets, snack makers, and dry fruits.
Besides items that keep you warm, the sale offers special deals on anti-pollution products like nebulizers, anti-pollution masks and air purifiers, and more.
With ACs being switched off across the country, the sale also has a range of AC covers to protect them from dust.
For the fitness enthusiasts who cannot exercise outdoors due to the pollution, there are mega discounts on home gym sets and activewear.
Intel Core i3 laptops and budget smartphones that come packed with features like face unlock are another important highlights of Snapdeal sale.
Snapdeal has also launched a “Diwali Gifting” store. The special one-stop store has a range of Diwali gift sets like gold and silver plated gifts, casserole sets, assorted dry fruits and chocolates, cookware sets, suitings and shirts, pen gift sets, e-gift cards, and also precious jewellery and coins.
Snapdeal also allows its users to save up to 25% on Yatra e-gift cards, flat 10% on Thomas Cook e-gift cards, flat 15% on BookMyShow e-gift cards, and flat 10% on Spar e-gift cards.
