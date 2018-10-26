Snapdeal.com Friday, October 26, 2018 4:58PM IST (11:28AM GMT)   Blankets, Geysers, Heaters, Air Purifiers and Other Winter Essentials in Snapdeal’s Pre-Winter Diwali Mega Sale   New Delhi, Delhi, India Snapdeal’s 3-Day Pre-Diwali edition of its Mega Diwali Sale starts today and will run till 28th October.  

Snapdeal’s 3-Day Pre-Diwali edition of its Mega Diwali Sale starts today and will run till 28th October.

This edition of the sale focuses on the winter needs of the users and offers maximum discounts on winter specific products including geysers, heaters, blankets, snack makers, and dry fruits.

Besides items that keep you warm, the sale offers special deals on anti-pollution products like nebulizers, anti-pollution masks and air purifiers, and more.

With ACs being switched off across the country, the sale also has a range of AC covers to protect them from dust.

For the fitness enthusiasts who cannot exercise outdoors due to the pollution, there are mega discounts on home gym sets and activewear.

Intel Core i3 laptops and budget smartphones that come packed with features like face unlock are another important highlights of Snapdeal sale.

Snapdeal has also launched a “Diwali Gifting” store. The special one-stop store has a range of Diwali gift sets like gold and silver plated gifts, casserole sets, assorted dry fruits and chocolates, cookware sets, suitings and shirts, pen gift sets, e-gift cards, and also precious jewellery and coins.

Snapdeal also allows its users to save up to 25% on Yatra e-gift cards, flat 10% on Thomas Cook e-gift cards, flat 15% on BookMyShow e-gift cards, and flat 10% on Spar e-gift cards.
 
In addition to the attractive offers of up to 80% discount, Snapdeal lets its users avail up to 25% from bank cards, digital wallets, or coupon codes. HDFC Bank users get an instant 10% discount. While HDFC debit card users also get a 5% cash back, HDFC credit card users avail additional 5X reward points. With the GET400 coupon code, users can get a discount of additional up to Rs 400.
 
Here are the glimpses of the sale:

Laptops, Smartphones

  • Reach Allure Rise (3GB) l With Face Unlock: flat Rs 5499
  • Intel Core i3 laptop: starting Rs 23999

Winter products

  • Nuts, berries, mixes: 20-50% off
  • Walnut without shell 750 grams + Free Cashew: Rs 599
  • Fleece blankets: starting Rs 199
  • Geysers l Haier, Activa, more l Up to 50% off

Anti-pollution items

  • Pollution masks: starting Rs 79
  • Nebulizer: starting Rs 1099
  • Air purifiers: Starting Rs 4999

Diwali gifts

  • Precious jewellery, coins: Up to 60% off
  • Pen Gift sets: 50-80% off
  • Gold & Silver plated gifts: starting Rs 289
  • Dinner sets: starting Rs 349
  • Shirtings & suitings: below Rs 999
  • Dry fruits & assorted chocolates: up to 70%

Kitchen accessories

  • Mega Pressure Cooker sale | Prestige, Hawkins, Master and more
  • Kettle, Induction, Rice Cooker & More: up to 70% off
  • Kitchen Tools: starting at Rs 89

Kids’ toys

  • Converting Transformer: Rs 679
  • Amazing toys: 40-80% off 
