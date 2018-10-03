Blackberrys, India’s leading menswear brand helped to raise awareness in style, flagged off the 2018 edition of The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride recently held across India. 30th September, the Sunday morning saw hundreds and thousands of distinguished gentle folks across India don their stylish suits from Blackberrys, tussle their ties, press their tweed, and sit astride classic and vintage styled motorcycles for the world’s largest motorcycle charity event, The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride. The riders started their ride from the respective flag off points in 20 cities and travelled around the city showcasing their support and raising awareness for the cause.

Started in the year 2012, by Mark Hawwa, the iconic ride is held in 600+ cities across 95 countries every year. It is a worldwide campaign where the aspiring men, dressed in their finest attire ride astride in their classic motorcycles to raise funds and awareness about prostate cancer and men’s well-being.

Blackberrys, as an official style partner, styled the riders with stylish suits and accessories like Helmets, Badges, and supporting merchandise. Thousands of riders rode on their bikes to support the cause in a fashionable way.

Blackberrys also initiated employee exclusive ride in Gurgaon, where all the employees were suited up to raise funds & awareness about mental health in men and prostate cancer.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr Ramesh Kaushik, Vice President Blackberrys said, “Being India’s leading menswear brand, Blackberrys considers men’s well-being a critical aspect for them to rise and succeed. The association with The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride brings together the message to support men’s mental health & raise awareness about prostate cancer. We are very happy to lend our support to such a noble cause and create awareness across the country. We are absolutely ecstatic to witness the flurry of elegant riders riding and supporting a significant cause in the city.”

About Blackberrys

Since the inception in the year 1991, Blackberrys has consistently risen to become the definitive fashion partner to men, crafting apparels and products that complement their confident styling needs. Credited with many firsts in the country, Blackberrys pioneered suits of impeccable fits, introduced wrinkle-free khakis, dress line trousers & it’s certified ‘whitest shirt in India’. It was Blackberrys that first started to source fabrics from around the world and serve the finest to its customers.

Today the brand stands as the one-stop shop for formal, casual and hipster fashion wear with the brands Blackberrys, Blackberrys Casuale & Urban Blackberrys. Blackberrys has also expanded their offerings to innerwear, shoes, and accessories for men. With presence in over 350 cities in India, Blackberrys operates in more than 230 exclusive brand outlets and 800-plus multi-brand outlets. Started through multi- brand Outlets (MBOs), today Blackberrys holds a strong presence in large format retail (such as Lifestyle, Shoppers Stop, Pantaloons, Central), exclusive brand outlets and online operations on www.blackberrys.com along with other e-commerce partners.