Beardo-Thon India’s 1st run for men’s health has kicked off with its season 2 powered by Beardo. In its second edition this year, Beardo-Thon aims to put the spotlight on men's health and cancer.

Beardo-Thon, a CSR initiative by Beardo is happening across 6 cities in India and will be hosted by the Bharat Beard Club. The event has already completed its rounds in cities like Pune, Chandigarh & Ahmedabad and soon will be visiting Delhi – 4th November, 2018, Bengaluru – 18th November, 2018 and Mumbai – 25th November 2018 respectively.

Vishal Singh, Founder & President of the Bharat Beard Club said, “The need of the hour is to motivate people to make the right choices, live closer to nature and focus on living a fulfilled life instead of a fast one. We introduced Beardo-Thon to encourage people to do the same and are looking for a great amount of participation from each city.”

With no age group or gender barrier, the run will have three categories – 21kms, 10kms and 5kms. Both women and men are invited to be part of the event. Beardo has also teamed up with local gyms which helped them cover a 360 degree aspect for health and fitness with a special focus on raising awareness on cancer. For the first time in India, each participant will be given an organic medal made from fine jute in association with WLFLO Handicrafts LLP to support the organisation which is run by disabled people in Kolkata.

Co-founder of Beardo, Ashutosh Valani opined, “Beardo-Thon as a property was introduced to create awareness about Men's health and fitness. We are taking the second season to encourage more people to run and raise awareness about the importance of leading a healthy lifestyle. Beardo-Thon is for everyone who believes in being a contributor and extending their support for the cause – running for the greater good!”

“By being a part of this event, our main aim is to educate people about prostate cancer and the importance of early detection and treatment modalities. Through Beardo-Thon, we want to raise awareness amongst people about the importance and necessity of leading a healthy lifestyle. Every little choice made in the course of the day brings people closer to or takes them away from cancer. At Beardo-Thon, anybody can run, you don’t have to be athletic to run, support and determination is all you need. Beardo-Thon has been one of our major marketing initiatives so far and it has proven quite effective; the responses we received in our first year of Beardo-Thon encouraged us to expand into 6 cities for our second season,” said Priyank Shah, Co-Founder, Beardo.

Winners for each event will be getting the following Prizes:

21km Race:

Winner – INR 25,000 Cash Price + Gift Vouchers & Goodies

Runner-up 1 – INR 15,000 Cash Price + Gift Vouchers & Goodies

Runner-up 2 – Gift Vouchers & Goodies

(Each Participant to receive – T-Shirt, Medal, Certificate, Refreshments, BIB with Timing Chip)



10km Race:

Winner – INR 10,000 Cash Price + Gift Vouchers & Goodies

Runner-up 1 – INR 7000 Cash Price + Gift Vouchers & Goodies

Runner-up 2 – Gift Vouchers & Goodies

(Each Participant to receive – T-Shirt, Medal, Certificate, Refreshments, BIB with Timing Chip)

5km Race:

(Each Participant to receive – T-Shirt, Medal, Certificate, Refreshments, BIB)

To get your-self registered people can click on the below link to know more about the details:

For Delhi:

https://in.bookmyshow.com/sports/beardothon-delhi/ET00083703

https://insider.in/beardothon-delhi-nov4-2018/event



For Bengaluru:

https://in.bookmyshow.com/sports/beardothon-bengaluru/ET00086057

https://insider.in/beardothon-bangalore-nov18-2018/event



For Mumbai:

https://in.bookmyshow.com/sports/beardothon-mumbai/ET00083704

https://insider.in/beardothon-mumbai-nov25-2018/event

About Beardo



It all began in 2015 when co-founders Ashutosh Valani and Priyank Shah discovered that the men’s personal grooming sector was largely untapped. And with that, they launched their first products – the Beardo Beard Oil and Beard Wash, under the brand name of ‘Beardo’.



Today, Beardo has a strong presence on all the major e-commerce platforms and the website sees traffic of about half a million people every week.



The season 1 of Beardo-thon saw an unexpected response from the audience. A surprising number of people came forward to extend their support for the cause.

