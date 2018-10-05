Bajaj Finance Ltd.

Bajaj Finance Ltd., the lending arm of Bajaj Finserv, makes home purchasing an even more joyous experience for its customers this festive season. Customers can apply for a new home loan at 0% processing fee irrespective of the loan amount. The offer is valid on the loan disbursed in the month of October 2018.



Bajaj Finserv, the best home loan provider in India, offers easy housing finance solutions. With attractive home loan interest rates and a host of benefits to suit your finances, Bajaj Finserv Home Loans are designed to help customers get their dream home without hassle.



Bajaj Finserv Home Loan also offers benefits like easy balance transfer, a high-value top-up loan and a 3 EMI holiday along with other attractive features. Home loans by Bajaj Finserv are bundled with advantages like convenient online application, doorstep service and much more.



Factors one should consider while applying for a home loan: Eligibility criteria: Through the home loan EMI calculator, the home loan application process has been made convenient where the applicant can easily check for eligibility and calculate their EMI online for a specific tenure

Credit history: Ensure that you have a clean credit history for payments done on time as good credit score gives you more power

Loan type: A floating interest loan is a preferred option over a fixed rate as the rates are bound to come down for a long-tenure loan. Also, check whether it is a fixed or flexible tenure

Compare processing fees: Whether it is for a fresh home loan or for a balance transfer. Enquire in all financial institutions before you finalise