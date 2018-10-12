Bajaj Finserv, the most diversified financial service company in India, has partnered with leading NGOs to enhance vision for over four lakh people by 2021 by conducting 570 awareness camps across 5 cities to screen over 50,000 individuals for vision impairment.



Through the launch of the programme, Bajaj Finserv aims at screening four lakh people over the next three years for eyesight abnormalities and accordingly dispense affordable eyeglasses for a productive life. In addition, the programme will also identify cases of cataract and other eye diseases and refer patients to nearby reputed hospitals covering the districts of Pune, Wardha and Aurangabad in Maharashtra as well as Pantnagar and Sikar in the state of Rajasthan. Started in August 2018, the programme aims to cover 20% of this target of 400,000 by the end of December 2018.



One of Bajaj Finserv’s tie-ups includes focusing on retinoblastoma (eye cancer), to create awareness, provide financial aid for treatment and support research in improving care of children with retinoblastoma. Through this programme, Bajaj Finserv aims to support 15 children suffering from retinoblastoma every year for the next 3 years.



Bajaj Finserv has supported the world’s mobile hospital project providing easy access to on-the-spot medical facilities and surgical interventions to the underserved and underprivileged populace in smaller towns in India. Supporting the 185th edition of the project, the project reached out to over two thousand people for eyesight related ailments in Rajasthan in 2017.

