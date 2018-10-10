Bajaj Corp has unveiled a brand new packaging for its flagship brand Bajaj Almond Drops Hair Oil. For the first time in 25 years, the brand has changed its packaging. The brand’s new look aims at targeting the new age consumers & build on its key imagery attributes of lightness, nourishment & premium feel in an environmentally sustainable manner.



The brand roped in UK based design agency Pentagram to help design the biggest change in its history. The brand has moved on from its classic colour palate to a premium pearl maroon and gold combination. The bottle is sleeker and the label takes an almond-like tactile effect. The brand ideology remains the same, focusing on providing a light, non-sticky, hassle free way of hair oiling, with the benefits of almond oil & 300% vitamin E nourishment.



With an emphasis on the betterment of the environment, the Rs 10 pack which is a mass rural consumption pack will be introduced in a recyclable PET jar format. Also, its lead SKUs – 50,100 and 200ml ml are sold in environment friendly glass bottles.



The 360-degree campaign featuring Parineeti Chopra as the brand ambassador of Bajaj Almond Drops went live September 07, 2018 across TV and digital mediums.



Reflecting his views on the core idea behind the new packaging, Sandeep Verma, President Sales & Marketing, Bajaj Corp said, “As a brand, we have always believed in resonating with our ever-evolving audience. The new packaging is a crucial step for the brand and it signifies our endeavour to reach out to the new age consumers while maintaining our brand philosophy of Load Mat Lo. Having said this, our emphasis will always continue to be on providing a light, non-sticky almond hair oil. ”

Film Link – https://youtu.be/SaFEbEgKnkk

About Bajaj Almond Drops Hair Oil



Bajaj Almond drops hair oil is India’s No 1 hair oil brand. With the ingredients of almond oil & 300% Vitamin-E, Bajaj Almond Drops Hair Oil helps in making your hair stronger. It is light and non-sticky as compared to other heavy sticky oils and thus helps you to get a hassle-free oiling experience. It does not freeze in winters and hence you need not take the efforts of heating your oil in winters, unlike other sticky oils. Also, its pleasant fragrance makes it a perfect companion for a night out or a regular day at work or college.



About Bajaj Corp



Bajaj Corp Ltd is part of the Shishir Bajaj Group which has interests in varied industries including Sugar, Consumer Goods, Power Generation and Infrastructure Development. Bajaj Corp is one of India’s leading FMCG companies with well-known brands in Hair care and skin care categories. Bajaj Corp Ltd. is one of the leading players in Hair oil category with brands like Bajaj Almond Drops Hair oil, Bajaj Brahmi Amla Hair Oil, Bajaj Amla Hair oil and Bajaj Jasmine Hair oil. Its flagship Brand Bajaj Almond Drops Hair oil is the No. 1* hair oil in Indian market with Premium positioning and commands one of the highest per-unit price in the industry.

*Source – AC Nielsen report on RMS data for hair oils category in value sales for MAT period ending 31 Mar 2017