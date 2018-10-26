Bajaj Allianz General Insurance

Enjoy easier, quicker, on-the-go settlement of your health insurance claims with the Health CDC service on the Bajaj Allianz Insurance Wallet app

Easy settlement of claims up to INR 20,000

Receive live updates of registered claims on your phone One of the most important features health insurance buyers seek in their policies is a quick settlement of claims. The last thing individuals and families need after going through medical treatment is delays and endless paperwork to get their claims settled. That’s why, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, one of India’s leading private general insurance company, has launched an innovative new mobile-based service called Health CDC (Claim by Direct Click) through which customers can register and track their claims in a hassle-free manner. The service is offered through their unique Insurance Wallet app. Customers who have the wallet app can use the CDC service to make claims up to INR 20,000. Making a claim through the app is easy and convenient – you can do it anytime, anywhere in just a few clicks. You will receive live updates for the same. It not only saves time and money but is also paperless and hassle-free. The Bajaj Allianz Insurance Wallet is available on iOS (iPhone) and Android devices. You can download the app from the Play Store or App Store. Making a claim is a simple process. Users just need to follow few steps for faster settlement of claims: Download and install the Insurance Wallet App

Login to the App

Add your health insurance policy under the ‘manage policy’ tab

Select the policy number under which you intend to register the claim, followed by the patient and hospital name.

Provide information such as your e-mail ID, mobile number, admission date, discharge details, estimated expenses and details of the diagnosis

Note down the claim number generated

Upload the claim documents that include hospital bills and the claim form. Mention in all caps, ‘CLAIMED WITH BAJAJ ALLIANZ GENERAL INSURANCE CO LTD.’

They will verify the details with the hospital

If the claim is under INR 20,000, and valid, the amount will be paid into your account. The service is a boon for health insurance customers. You don’t have to run from pillar to post, collecting documents, making copies of them, filling up multiple forms, and then waiting for your money to come. You can just log in to the app and register a claim in minutes.

About Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Bajaj Allianz General Insurance is one of the leading private general insurance companies in India. Bajaj Allianz is a joint venture between Allianz SE, the world’s leading insurer and largest asset manager, and Bajaj Finserv Limited, India’s most diversified non-banking financial institution. Bajaj Allianz General Insurance offers general insurance has products such as health insurance, motor insurance, home insurance, as well as other unique insurance plans such as wedding insurance, event insurance, and film insurance under its umbrella. The Company began its operations in 2001 and today has a pan-India presence in over 1000 towns and cities. The Company has continuously been expanding its services to be close to their customers. Bajaj Allianz General Insurance has been a profit-making company since its inception and has consistently been rated with “iAAA” rating for its claims-paying ability by ICRA Limited (an associate of Moody’s Investors) consecutively for last 11 years.



