One of the most important features health insurance buyers seek in their policies is a quick settlement of claims. The last thing individuals and families need after going through medical treatment is delays and endless paperwork to get their claims settled.
That’s why, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, one of India’s leading private general insurance company, has launched an innovative new mobile-based service called Health CDC (Claim by Direct Click) through which customers can register and track their claims in a hassle-free manner.
The service is offered through their unique Insurance Wallet app.
Customers who have the wallet app can use the CDC service to make claims up to INR 20,000. Making a claim through the app is easy and convenient – you can do it anytime, anywhere in just a few clicks. You will receive live updates for the same. It not only saves time and money but is also paperless and hassle-free.
The Bajaj Allianz Insurance Wallet is available on iOS (iPhone) and Android devices. You can download the app from the Play Store or App Store. Making a claim is a simple process. Users just need to follow few steps for faster settlement of claims:
The service is a boon for health insurance customers. You don’t have to run from pillar to post, collecting documents, making copies of them, filling up multiple forms, and then waiting for your money to come. You can just log in to the app and register a claim in minutes.
Bajaj Allianz General Insurance is one of the leading private general insurance companies in India. Bajaj Allianz is a joint venture between Allianz SE, the world’s leading insurer and largest asset manager, and Bajaj Finserv Limited, India’s most diversified non-banking financial institution. Bajaj Allianz General Insurance offers general insurance has products such as health insurance, motor insurance, home insurance, as well as other unique insurance plans such as wedding insurance, event insurance, and film insurance under its umbrella. The Company began its operations in 2001 and today has a pan-India presence in over 1000 towns and cities. The Company has continuously been expanding its services to be close to their customers. Bajaj Allianz General Insurance has been a profit-making company since its inception and has consistently been rated with “iAAA” rating for its claims-paying ability by ICRA Limited (an associate of Moody’s Investors) consecutively for last 11 years.
