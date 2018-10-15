Education is the bedrock for the development and growth of a nation. With this belief and technology as his inspiration, Atul Kulshrestha, the visionary EdTech entrepreneur worked towards reforming education and launched Extramarks. He very rightly exclaimed, “Technology holds the power to deliver deep, immersive learning – anytime, anywhere!”

To him, educational excellence held great importance, which is why he wanted not just to make quality education accessible to all, but also make it easy, fun and interactive. He along with a team of more than 2500 professionals, tirelessly worked to integrate technology into the traditional education system and provide a new age total learning solution to schools and students, and thus came out with the Extramarks K-12 Learning App. This learning app provided students with visual and interactive solutions to help clarify the most complex concepts. Not just that, Atul Kulshrestha was also keen on personalizing the teaching-learning process, keeping in mind the age group and unique needs of each student.

This vision of his was then superbly elucidated into Extramarks’ campaign #FundaClearHai, which best explained the pressure on students during examinations and how the learning app was the answer to ease that stress. Extramarks app is garnering more acceptance day by day for its optimum learning solutions and admirable personalized classroom experience.

The campaign was ideated by ADK-Fortune and titled ‘Funda Clear Hai’ to imply the benefits of the app and to highlight how the app helps in making a student well-versed with the concepts which eventually paves way for higher scores alias ‘Extramarks’.

The campaign had been thoroughly promoted with integrated marketing communication strategies and fostered an impressing response. The brand recall had significantly increased because of the popular hashtag. #FundaClearHai was even trending all over the nation as the Twitterati’s engaged with the campaign, generating over 10,000 conversations in a day.

Atul Kulshrestha’s vision to make studying easy and effective is visibly taking shape. Extramarks is moving in full swing by enabling students and teachers to access interactive learning experiences. Not only has it earned recognition in the country, but it is also being noted worldwide with a presence in countries like Singapore, Indonesia and South Africa. It orchestrates the entire school curriculum in such a way that students get to learn in a personalized classroom setup and have access to notes or assistance 24×7. It covers the K-12 spectrum with its dynamic learning tools and collaborative learning methods.

It doesn’t come as a surprise to know that Extramarks is moving in the EdTech space as a leader and is growing at an unprecedented rate. Its success can easily be deciphered by checking out some facts and figures about the app. It has so far established itself in over 8000 schools and the learning app had over 2.5+ million downloads in a span of 6 months.

On being asked about the success of the campaign, Mr Atul Kulshrestha, Chairman and Founder of Extramarks replied, “Traditional learning experience in India has been marred by the focus on memorising concepts, rather than understanding them. Extramarks has been working to disrupt this and build learning solutions which are highly visual, easy and engaging. All difficult concepts are taught through rich animations backed by strong storylines, which makes them absolutely unforgettable. The #FundaClearHai campaign very simply expressed the above-mentioned belief and Extramarks philosophy.”

Subroto Pradhan, Managing Partner, ADK-Fortune said, “There is a heightened anxiety amongst parents for their children to do well in exams. At times, it overshadows the confidence and preparedness of the kids. The communication plays up on this typical behaviour. But now, they can take it easy with Extramarks’ quality learning app.”

