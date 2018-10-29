‘ATOM’, the inaugural B-school competition by Bajaj Finserv, successfully concluded today, with a glittering grand finale held at Pune, India. The contest, which witnessed enthusiastic participation from the top 16 Indian B-schools, was launched in August this year, to engage bright young minds in building new-age solutions for futuristic Fintech scenarios. Five top teams fought it out at the grand finale and winner, Team Arbitrageurs from T A Pai Management Institute, Manipal walked away with top honors and a handsome reward of Rs. 5 Lakh. The runners-up, Team Rocket from IIM Ahmedabad received a cash prize of Rs. 3 lakh.



In this year’s gamified competition, the participants were given five futuristic problems revolving around – investments, lending and insurance to build ideas and solutions to prepare for solving an unforeseen problem or leverage a possible opportunity. The competition was run on multiple stages, with teams fighting it out at campus, regional and national levels to reach the finale. The top five teams made presentations to the top leadership of Bajaj Finserv.



“ATOM is a step towards encouraging innovation-centric culture. We believe that innovation only comes through disruptive thinking and through ATOM we are encouraging next generation to challenge the status quo, take on big ideas and convert them into executable actions. Our vision is to further develop ATOM into an incubator for talent, projects and partners; going beyond the program’s original twin goal of communications.



I appreciate the time and effort invested by all the students that contributed to the success of this competition. Congratulations to all the teams that made it to finale in the first season I wish them good luck for the future,” said Sanjiv Bajaj, MD, Bajaj Finserv Ltd.



ATOM, a unique un-case study program, was launched across the top management institutes in India including the IIM’s (at Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Calcutta, Indore, Kozhikode, and Lucknow), FMS, ISB, IMT, JBIMS, MDI, NMIMS, TAPMI, SP Jain, XLRI and SIBM. Competition witnessed a participation of 4612 students & 565 teams across these campuses.

