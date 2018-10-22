The MINI Oxford Edition was introduced in India today. Only 25 units will be available for booking at a special price exclusively on Amazon India.



The MINI Oxford Edition will be available as a Completely-Built up Unit (CBU) in India and it will be the third limited edition launched by MINI India based on the Classic MINI 3-Door Cooper S model. The MINI Oxford Edition makes an unforgettable first impression with its impeccable styling, meticulous craftsmanship and iconic MINI go-kart thrill for the select few.



The MINI Oxford Edition pays an inspiring tribute to its British heritage and the home of MINI’s world-famous craftsmanship. This limited-edition MINI comes fully packed with distinctive features as well as customized parts and accessories. Presenting for the first time, MINI Yours Customized parts takes personalization to a new level using the latest technology including 3D printing and laser lettering. Only 25 of these masterpieces have been created to rule the roads in India. Available at a special online price, it beckons you to experience the legendary go-kart feeling with the turbocharged excitement of an exceptional MINI 3-Door Cooper S Hatch.



The MINI Oxford Edition is available at an ex-showroom price of INR 44,90,000.

Log on to www.amazon.in/adlp/mini to book this limited edition.



1. Performance data as measured in the emission test done under controlled conditions of environment, driving cycle, fuel etc. as specified in Rule 115 of Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989.

2. Performance data measured in the test done under controlled conditions of environment, fuel, etc. as per Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989.

3. Price prevailing at the time of invoicing will be applicable. Ex-showroom Price (inclusive of GST, incl. compensation cess) as applicable but excludes Road Tax, RTO statutory taxes/fee, other local tax/cess levies and insurance. Prices and options are subject to change without prior notice. For further information, please contact your authorized MINI dealer or visit www.mini.in.

4. Terms and Conditions apply. Some options may contain mandatory combinations with other options.



The MINI Oxford Edition is available in a choice of two exciting exterior colors:

Solaris Orange with Jet Black roof & mirror caps

Midnight Black with Solaris Orange roof & mirror caps



The MINI Oxford Edition.



The MINI Oxford Edition embodies an unmistakably modern and urban design, paying a striking tribute to its heritage. As a clear reference to the brand’s British origins, the classic Union Jack design is embedded throughout the exterior and interiors including the Rear Lights, MINI Yours Customised Side Scuttles, Door Sill finishers, LED Door Projection, MINI Yours Leather Lounge Upholstery, Illuminated Dashboard and MINI Yours Steering Wheel.



Piano Black Exterior option including black rings around headlights, radiator grille and the rear lights enhance the exterior. The MINI fuel filler cap painted in Piano Black along with door handles complete the sporty look. While contrasting colours for roof and mirror caps in Jet Black and Solaris Orange further accentuates the sportiness. The matte black bonnet, rear and side stripes with orange piping in Midnight Black and silver piping in Solaris Orange reinforce the look.



The MINI John Cooper Works rear spoiler and Aerodynamic kit including front and rear apron with 'MINI John Cooper Works' styling as well as the 17” (43.66 cm) Track Spoke black alloys and Chrome-Plated Double Exhaust Tailpipe Finisher provide an aggressive stance whilst maintaining the sporty look of the car.



MINI has always been the front-runner of individual styling and personalisation. Available for the first time in India, the limited MINI Oxford Edition exclusively features the MINI Yours Customised program that takes personalisation to the next level. The MINI Yours Customised parts include side scuttles, LED door sill finishers and LED door projectors that have been exclusively designed for the 25 units of MINI Oxford Edition. ‘1/25’ LED Door Projector is a beaming reminder that the MINI Oxford Edition is one of the only 25 in the world.



The interior of the MINI Oxford Edition blends modern aesthetics and refined British craftsmanship with practical functionality. The MINI Yours Leather Lounge Upholstery in Solaris Orange and Leather Chester Malt upholstery in Midnight Black enhance the premium interiors of the MINI Oxford Edition. The Illuminated Piano Black Interior dashboard with Union Jack design highlights MINI’s quintessential British past.



Multi-function MINI Yours Sport Leather Steering Wheel and Sports Seats for driver and front passenger enhance the unique ‘go-kart’ feeling. The Panorama glass roof, allows ample amounts of natural light and fresh air and increases the feel-good factor of the cabin.



The MINI Excitement Pack features LED interior and ambient lighting which illuminates the cabin with a choice 12 selectable colours. The surfaces in the area of the doors and centre console finished in Piano Black union jack design, also include a rear-lit decorative strip for the instrument panel on the passenger side.



The MINI Wired package offers an 8.8” (22.35 cm) touch screen with Touchpad controller, MINI Find Mate, Navigation System Professional, MINI Connected XL, telephony with wireless charging, 2nd USB interface. Other infotainment options now include Apple CarPlay, the 360 watts Harmon Kardon Hi-Fi Speaker System with 12 speakers and an eight-channel digital amplifier.



The MINI Oxford Edition is powered by 2.0 litre 4 cylinder MINI TwinPower Turbo petrol engine delivering 280 Nm of torque and a power output of 141 kW/192 hp. It sprints from 0 to 100 Km/hr in just 6.7 seconds.



The 7-Speed Sports Automatic Steptronic Transmission with Dual Clutch is characterised by very fast gearshifts, enabling extremely sporty acceleration manoeuvres without torque interrupt. It is operated using a newly designed electronic gear selector lever. The shift by wire technology for automatic transmission comes with an electronic gear selector that is ergonomically shaped for more comfortable handling.



MINI Driving Modes enable an individualised vehicle set-up focusing on ride comfort, sportiness or efficiency, according to driver’s preference. In addition to the standard MID mode there is a choice of SPORT and GREEN modes. Driver Assistance Systems include Park Distant Control and Head-Up Display.



The MINI Oxford Edition is loaded with cutting-edge safety technology. The standard safety equipment comprises of front and passenger airbags, Brake Assist, 3-Point Seat Belts, Dynamic Stability Control, Crash Sensor, Anti-lock Braking System, Cornering Brake Control, Run-flat tyres as standard.



The standard MINIMALISM technology includes Auto Start/Stop function, Brake Energy Recuperation, active cooling air flaps and electromechanical power steering.

Internet: www.mini.in