Amazon Alexa has come on board as a sponsor for the Open Source India event to be held in Bangalore from 11th to 12th October.



“Voice is going to be a big part of the future – we believe that voice will fundamentally improve the way people interact with technology. In the last one year, users in India have given us positive feedback on the natural and convenient user interface of Alexa. This experience was made possible not only because of Alexa's speech recognition and natural language understanding, but also because of a variety of localized skills by Indian developers”, said Dilip R.S., Country Manager for Alexa Skills, Amazon India. “By participating in OSI, we wish to reach out to a larger base of active developers and industry influencers to think about voice-enabling their ideas for Indian customers.”



India is a hub of software developers and professionals with a base of over 3.7MM, second only to the US (4MM) in the world. Voice-tech is the next disruption in the Indian consumer’s journey and we want developers to be future ready with this technology. Building Alexa skills is fun and very easy with our free and publicly available Alexa Skills Kit (ASK), a collection of self-service APIs, tools, documentation, and code samples. With ASK, open source developers can leverage Amazon’s knowledge in voice design to build quickly and easily.



“We are excited to have Alexa Skills partner with us for Open Source India 2018. Voice is indeed the next big thing in technology and we hope to see the developers and technology decision-makers at OSI gain valuable insights on this aspect and align their development plans with making products voice-enabled”, said Rahul Chopra, Editorial Director, EFY Group, the organizers of Open Source India.



As an open source developer, you can build capabilities, or voice-based skills, that make Alexa smarter and make everyday tasks faster, easier, and more delightful for customers. Thousands of Indian developers have already built skills using the Alexa Skills Kit during the last year. These localised Alexa skills range from accessing information to availing services, interactive experiences, playing games, educational content and so on.

About Open Source India

Open Source India (OSI) is an attempt by the team at Open Source For You magazine in partnership with India’s Open Source community and industry—to bring various stake-holders under one roof. The mission of OSI is simple—to accelerate development and deployment of Open Source in India, and beyond. For more details, visit www.OpenSourceIndia.in