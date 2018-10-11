11Wickets has won the Title Sponsorship rights for Team “NANGARHAR LEOPARDS” in the Afghanistan Premiere League (APL). The tournament is taking place from 5th of October 2018, at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Team “NANGARHAR LEOPARDS” consists of iconic players such as Andre Russell, Mujeeb Zadran, Ben Cutting, Shafiqullah Shafaq and many more. Andre Russell has been chosen as the Captain of the team and Former Indian pacer, Venkatesh Prasad is the Head Coach of the “NANGARHAR LEOPARDS”. A right-arm medium-fast bowler, Prasad was noted for his bowling combination with Javagal Srinath.



11Wickets is a new online game designed to inspire sports fans especially cricket and football enthusiasts to express themselves with passion, optimism, strength and knowledge about their favourite sports and be involved with sports online through their fantasy team. The fantasy game software is available both as an app and via online website. Leading Star Sunny Leone is the Brand Ambassador of 11Wicktes. “I’m really glad to be a part of 11Wickets! I have been learning online cricket for a while now. 11Wickets's name is synonymous with online cricket in India – it was an immediate yes from my side. It’s amazing to see the growing passion for cricket and I would love to be a part of this journey,” shares Sunny Leone, the Brand Ambassador of 11Wickets.



"We aim to make 11Wickets an iconic and ground-breaking brand, a champion of fantasy sports, and I am so happy to be the Title Sponsors for Team “NANGARHAR LEOPARDS,” said Navneet Makharia, the Founder & CEO of 11Wickets.

About 11Wickets:



11Wickets is a fantasy sports online game focusing on all the major sports like cricket, football, kabaddi, etc. and engaging the sports fans to make their playing XI team of favourite players and compete with other teams when the real match is played. 11Wickets is the gaming platform with encourages sports fanatics to show off their knowledge, show the smart skills by choosing their perfect line-ups and win prizes.



Team “NANGARHAR LEOPARDS” has some of the most talented and iconic cricketers playing the first season of Afghanistan Premier League: Andre Russell, Mujeeb Zadran, Ben Cutting, Shafiqullah Shafaq, Najibullah Taraki, Mitchell McClenaghan, Rahmat Shah, Naveen Ul Haq, Zahir Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Fazal Haq, Imran Janat, Nasratullah Qureshi, Khyber Omar, Ibrahim Zadran, and Fazal Nazai. With Venkatesh Prasad as the Head Coach and Andre Russell (West Indies) as the Captain, Team “NANGARHAR LEOPARDS” played their first APL match against Kandahar Knights on 6th of October.



The Afghanistan Premier League (APL) is a Twenty20 cricket franchise tournament run by the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), being played in the United Arab Emirates. It is being held from 5th to 21st October, 2018, at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Basheer Stanikzai is the Tournament Director of the Afghanistan Premier League. Teams playing in this Premier League include “NANGARHAR LEOPARDS”, Balkh Legends, Kabul Zwanan, Kandahar Knights and Paktia Panthers.