International Brand Equity has announced that over 1170 entries were submitted by companies operating across various real estate fields in India, UAE and other Asian countries for the IBE The Best Real Estate Brand Awards 2018 Asia.

The second edition of the IBE Real Estate Awards will take place on November 30, Goa India when the winners for the programme’s 22 categories will be announced.

International Brand Equity, said: “We are proud to organise the second edition of the Best Real Estate Brands Awards 2018, which is the most prestigious regional award to recognise and reward professional excellence in all areas of the region’s real estate sector. Although the awards programme is only in its second edition, we have received a record number of over 1170 entries submitted by 350 companies in 22 categories from Asian countries.

International Brand Equity noted that the second edition of the awards programme will encourage a spirit of competition across its various categories, especially in light of a large number of companies and institutions that are keen to highlight their success stories and achievements on the global stage.

Entries for the awards closed on October 31, 2018, and the list of finalists was announced on 2nd November 2018 and Awards will take place on November 30, Goa India.

Website: http://www.realty.internationalbrandequity.com/​