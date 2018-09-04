Trainman

Trainman App, the highest rated PNR status and train info app for Indian Railways, has moved to the next step of its evolutionary growth by partnering with the IRCTC to offer passengers the feature to book train tickets directly from its app. The app, which is compatible with both Android and iPhones, has become popular since its launch for the ease to check PNR status and running status of trains, now offers a seamless experience from planning to booking and final boarding for a train journey. Other interesting features of the app include: It’s USP for waiting list confirmation status. As pioneers in the field, the app has a 90% correct prediction ratio

It’s diversification on Android App to over seven Indian languages – Hindi, Gujarati, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Marathi – spoken by nearly 25 million Indians One of the biggest advantages of the app is its ease-of-use and how quickly it completes the actions. Here is how simple it is to book on the app: Download the app Select the travel dates and destination from the drop-down menus A list of trains will be shown. Passengers will be shown the class of travel available, the stations, the running time, etc. on a single page The page will also show the number of seats available. If there is a waiting list for the train, alternate train options can be researched. Passengers not on a strict schedule can also check out other dates and increase their chances of getting confirmed tickets Before clicking on ‘book’ ticket, the fare will be displayed. Passengers can even opt for a quota if applicable Double check to confirm that the correct options have been selected before proceeding to make the payment Complete the payment process using various options available on the app Fill in your IRCTC ID and password for final booking Once the payment process is complete, the ticket is booked, the passenger will get a PNR number A mobile ticket is an acceptable form, and there is no need to carry printouts The entire exercise just takes a few minutes. If there is a requirement to change the train or know the route options, a click on the tab and all the options are displayed in an instant If the passenger is waitlisted, they can check PNR status on the app According to the CEO of Trainman App, Mr. Vineet Chirania, "This is just a new functionality we have added to our app which is already the top-ranked app for checking the train PNR status. The app will ensure the entire process of train ticket booking become a painless experience. A passenger can be having dinner with family, and they should be able to plan a holiday and book train tickets immediately." The introduction of booking via apps is the most modern way for passengers, to plan and finalise their journeys. After all, an experience rooted in quickness and convenience is what Indian passengers seek! You can download the Trainman app from Google Play Store and Apple Play Store and enjoy the seamless operation for booking via an app known for its high accuracy and user-friendliness.

About Trainman Trainman is the one-stop shop for passengers for everything related to train travel. We are the pioneers of prediction confirmation chances on waiting list train tickets with 90% correct predictions. Passengers can use our app to book their train ticket, know train schedules, check their PNR status, seat availability, coach position, live running status, platform number, and even food delivery, that too in regional Indian languages. Website: https://www.trainman.in

Android App: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=in.trainman.trainmanandroidapp

iOS App: https://itunes.apple.com/in/app/trainman-predict-waiting-pnr/id962054633