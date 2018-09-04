Trainman
|
Trainman App, the highest rated PNR status and train info app for Indian Railways, has moved to the next step of its evolutionary growth by partnering with the IRCTC to offer passengers the feature to book train tickets directly from its app. The app, which is compatible with both Android and iPhones, has become popular since its launch for the ease to check PNR status and running status of trains, now offers a seamless experience from planning to booking and final boarding for a train journey.
Other interesting features of the app include:
One of the biggest advantages of the app is its ease-of-use and how quickly it completes the actions. Here is how simple it is to book on the app:
According to the CEO of Trainman App, Mr. Vineet Chirania, "This is just a new functionality we have added to our app which is already the top-ranked app for checking the train PNR status. The app will ensure the entire process of train ticket booking become a painless experience. A passenger can be having dinner with family, and they should be able to plan a holiday and book train tickets immediately."
The introduction of booking via apps is the most modern way for passengers, to plan and finalise their journeys. After all, an experience rooted in quickness and convenience is what Indian passengers seek!
You can download the Trainman app from Google Play Store and Apple Play Store and enjoy the seamless operation for booking via an app known for its high accuracy and user-friendliness.
Trainman is the one-stop shop for passengers for everything related to train travel. We are the pioneers of prediction confirmation chances on waiting list train tickets with 90% correct predictions. Passengers can use our app to book their train ticket, know train schedules, check their PNR status, seat availability, coach position, live running status, platform number, and even food delivery, that too in regional Indian languages.
Website: https://www.trainman.in
|
Vineet Chirania, CEO Trainman, ,+91-8800094427