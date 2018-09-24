The KANSAI Tourism Bureau today released an online video aimed at domestic and international travelers, informing them that as of Friday September 21, Kansai International Airport has recovered most of its operational functions following significant damage in early September by Typhoon 21, which shut down the airport and significantly reduced inbound tourism to the region.

Typhoon 21 struck the Kansai area on September 4, causing unprecedented disruption to the Kansai region, including Kansai International Airport. Runways were flooded, and some power facilities and bridges were damaged, severely crippling operations. But service is now restored to pre-disaster levels, thanks to the immense support of all those involved.

The KANSAI Tourism Bureau joins various economic and tourist organizations and local governments in the Kansai area in supporting measures for the promotion of tourism-related activities. The video informs travelers to Kansai from the rest of Asia about the recovery of Kansai International Airport. Now that the airport has resumed normal operations, Chairman Masayoshi Matsumoto and the rest of the KANSAI Tourism Bureau look forward to welcoming visitors to Kansai once more.

http://welcomekansai.net/

https://youtu.be/HvvQhIcudn4