Infor , a leading provider of industry-specific cloud applications, announced Control Center, a next-generation supply chain visibility and intelligence solution that enables supply chains to be data-driven, self-learning and consistently reliable.



Control Center combines data from the Infor GT Nexus Commerce Network – the world’s largest cloud-based, multi-enterprise commerce network for global trade and supply chain management – with Infor’s Coleman Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities, to empower supply chain leaders to break down organizational silos and act at the “speed of business.”



The solution delivers end-to-end visibility, with deep data science, to help supply chain leaders filter through everyday noise, bring into context the right information for faster decisions, and execute rapidly using predictive and prescriptive intelligence. Control Center’s end-to-end visibility, together with its machine learning capabilities, can predict future supply chain issues and help companies react earlier.



Ultimately, Control Center enables enterprises to take a big step toward self-orchestration of their supply chains by empowering users, automating mundane tasks and delivering network intelligence.



Rod Johnson, executive vice president of Manufacturing and Supply Chain at Infor, said, “Supply chain leaders are urgently calling for greater intelligence and insights, delivered earlier and faster to mitigate risk and ensure reliability for customers. Control Center brings reliability and certainty to a world that historically has been volatile and fraught with risk. For the first time, supply chain organizations are empowered to deliver service-level consistency that is a competitive differentiator.”



Increasingly, rigorous customer demands require supply chains to operate more proactively. Supply chain organizations must “see tomorrow and act today.” The average supply chain rate of change is 50 times per second on the Infor GT Nexus Commerce Network. However, current solutions are ill-equipped to deliver timely insights, because of latency, lack of in-network connectivity and the inability to get the right information to supply chain leaders in time, so they can swiftly act. As a result, supply chain leaders face data overload and struggle to access and process data fast enough to take action.



According to Ann Grackin, CEO of ChainLink Research, a leader in inter-enterprise supply chain research, “Inventory visibility across the entire supply network, combined with logistical visibility and deep data science that can spot and predict issues early, are requisite elements of a foundation for proactive supply chain execution. In today’s fast-moving supply chains, it’s not enough to know where inventory resides. Supply chain leaders need advanced visibility and predictive intelligence that informs day-to-day decisions to identify and mitigate potential problems early in the cycle, thereby protecting revenue and maximizing margins.”



Control Center continuously monitors the flow of products, materials, orders, demand and capital throughout the supply network and separates opportunities from noise. It applies AI and machine learning to understand the context of each opportunity and prescribe the best resolution.



How Control Center Enables Supply Chain Leaders to “See Tomorrow and Act Today”

Infor Control Center is built on the proven Infor GT Nexus Commerce Network, which leverages the intelligence of 20 years of global supply chain data across industries. The Infor GT Nexus Commerce Network is built to orchestrate multi-enterprise processes and flows. Its applications are network-native, and day-to-day execution happens within the network, providing data that is live, accurate and context-rich.



“No other provider offers the data context and trading partner direct connectivity to enable rapid execution that proactively addresses shifts in business conditions,” Johnson said.



Control Center measures a constant pulse of the supply chain. This is the difference between an in-network application and a stitched-together, hardwired system that delivers visibility that is outdated within seconds. Control Center delivers native data intelligence, which is the foundation of a data-driven supply chain.



Control Center senses network flow through a series of live-control points. Whereas most supply chain systems are configured to rely on a transaction to know there is an issue, such as a stock situation, Control Center runs on dynamic observation. It can sense if things are moving or not moving. It calculates and knows “the state of normal,” and constantly observes flow movement to recognize pattern shifts. Even before a problem appears, the system knows that something isn’t right and determines if action is necessary. If so, Control Center prescribes action and measures results to learn and improve over time.



According to Johnson, “Control Center puts the right information, in-context, for users to deliver optimal decisions that are intelligence-driven.”



About Infor

Infor builds business software for specific industries in the cloud. With 16,500 employees and over 68,000 customers in more than 170 countries, Infor software is designed for progress. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.



About the Infor GT Nexus Commerce Network

The Infor GT Nexus Commerce Network is the world’s largest cloud-based, multi-enterprise commerce network for global trade and supply chain management. Over 60,000 businesses across industry verticals, including adidas Group, Caterpillar, Columbia Sportswear, DHL, Electrolux, Levi Strauss & Co., Nestlé, and Puma share GT Nexus as their standard, multi-enterprise collaboration platform. This enables all network participants to operate with a core, real-time, and always-on set of information across multiple supply chain functions. The platform helps customers optimize the flow of goods, funds and trade information, from the point of order, through final payment. For more information, please visit www.gtnexus.com.



This announcement reflects the direction Infor may take with regard to the specific product(s) described herein, all of which is subject to change by Infor in its sole discretion, with or without notice to you. This announcement is not a commitment to you in any way and you should not rely on this document or any of its content in making any decision. Infor is not committing to develop or deliver any specified enhancement, upgrade, product or functionality, even if such is described in this announcement and even if such description is accompanied by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “predict,” “should,” “will,” and/or similar expressions. Many factors can affect Infor’s product development plans and the nature, content and timing of future product releases, all of which remain in the sole discretion of Infor. This announcement, in whole or in part, may not be incorporated into any contractual agreement with Infor or its subsidiaries or affiliates. Infor expressly disclaims any liability with respect to this announcement.