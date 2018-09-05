The prestigious ‘Euromoney’ magazine has named IndoSpace, India’s largest developer of modern industrial and logistics real estate, the ‘Best Developer of Industrial/Warehouse Real Estate in India’ for 2018 in their 14th annual real estate awards survey. This is the fourth year in a row that IndoSpace has won the award.

The Euromoney award is one of the largest and most respected in the real estate industry globally as the winner is decided by voting. Leading firms involved in real estate worldwide as well as advisors, developers, investment managers, banks, corporate end-users and customers of real estate are invited to vote. This year, Euromoney received 2,425 valid responses, rating who is best at providing real estate products and services in their market.



The award comes in the wake of IndoSpace continuing to expand its light manufacturing and warehousing portfolio. IndoSpace kicked off 2018 with the acquisition of 1.3 million sq ft (~ 30 acres) of land in the industrial hub of Sri City in Andhra Pradesh, in addition to the development of logistics parks across Kolkata and Rajpura in West Bengal and Punjab. IndoSpace is striding towards its goal of a warehousing and light industrial park development pipeline of 50 million sq ft over the next five to seven years.

Rajesh Jaggi, Managing Partner – Real Estate, Everstone Group, said, “We are extremely proud to have won the award for the fourth consecutive year. I am deeply thankful to our investors, customers and partners as well as to our employees for their dedication and high level of professionalism. We are thankful to Euromoney for recognising our efforts to set up best-in-class warehousing and light manufacturing facilities to support the growing logistics and warehousing sector in India.”



The Euromoney award comes soon after IndoSpace received an overwhelming response from investors for its third fund, IndoSpace III.

About IndoSpace

IndoSpace is the pioneer and largest provider of industrial and logistics real estate in India and currently has 28 logistics and industrial parks across the country including developed parks, as well as parks under various stages of development. IndoSpace has been awarded ‘Best Developer of Industrial/Warehouse Real Estate in India’ by Euromoney for four consecutive years since 2015. IndoSpace is a joint venture between the Everstone Group and Realterm. The Everstone Group is a premier India and Southeast Asia focused private equity and real estate investment firm with assets under management of approximately US $4.5 billion. Realterm is an industrial real estate firm that manages approximately US $3 billion across over 300 operating and development properties in North America, Europe and India.



For more information, visit www.indospace.in