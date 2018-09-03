Hiranandani Group, a pioneer in mixed-used township under the Think-tank leadership of Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani launches finest uber luxury premium abodes for the astute home buyers at ‘One Hiranandani Park’ Ghodbunder Road, Thane. The project is situated on the prime location of evolving Ghodbunder road in the plush market of Thane. It allures the affluent home buyers with the luxury living premium residences to its new address. The flagship project offers homes within varied options ranging from 1BHK to 4BHK to the discerning home buyers. The Ready to move in project attracts no GST on the receipt of Occupation certificate.

The project spanned across 21acres comprises of 8 high-rise spacious living towers. The residents will be privy to the 20acres of lush green open space with an exclusive botanical garden being developed by Hiranandani Group in tandem with Thane Municipal Corporation. In the concrete jungle that Mumbai has turned into, the landscaped garden provide a soothing and serene green blanket cover. It reflects discerning home seekers’ desire for the most stylish and well-appointed residences in nature’s lap on Ghodbunder Road, Thane. The slew of infrastructure developments to enhance connectivity and lifestyle quotient, and embed lavish private apartment project, which offers premium homes that spell ‘luxury’ for the high-end home seekers. It also offers excellent infrastructure as also connectivity across Mumbai and peripheral suburbia with Metro, jetties, boats and tunnels on the plans. Within Thane, it has linkages with the City Centre as also the commercial and IT hubs. Thane is evolving as a luxury residential real estate destination which offers home seekers some of the best options. High-end uncompromised quality construction coupled with architecture of global standards and timely delivery makes ‘One Hiranandani Park’ Ghodbunder Road, Thane, an attractive proposition.

“One Hiranandani Park offers lavish, yet thoughtfully well-designed spacious residences. This super-premium, project is redefining Thane’s status as a high-end, elite luxury home address,” defines Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani. The gothic style architecture enhances the experience of premium lifestyle to whole of next level. The grand entrances, air-conditioned decorated lobbies, gearless high speed elevators, complete fire fighting and alarm system has been designed to offer an opulent, secured and global lifestyle. The project attracts responses from the both, international clientele and existing customers, who recognize the intrinsic value of a limited edition collection of elite homes.



The exclusive amenities include complete Italian marble flooring coupled with air-conditioned living and electrical layout planned by interior designers. Aluminium heavy-duty double-glazed windows ensure the interiors are insulated from the outside world. A deck in the living/dining area with sliding balcony doors in 3 & 4 BHK residences provides that extra special touch. The apartment is furnished with wooden laminated flooring, power backup for selected light points in each flat, Corrosion resistant plumbing, well-designed, premium toilets with marble counters, premium bathroom fittings and exclusive vitrified tiles as also complete modular kitchen with chimney hob platform and white goods.



The project redefines majestic luxury living in Thane, the most preferred destination. One Hiranandani Park boasts global living standards and offers a win-win scenario for the discerning luxury home buyer looking for the latest in high-end living.