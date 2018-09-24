DHL Express, the world’s leading international express services provider, today announced its annual price increase, effective January 1, 2019. Compared to 2018, in India the average shipment price increase will be 6.9%.

“DHL Express has been investing significantly in its international network to meet highest expectations and to offer an even better service to customers globally,” said R.S. Subramanian, Country Manager, DHL Express India. “Our aim is to deliver continuous improvement in quality to meet our customers’ needs even more. The annual price adjustment allows us to further strengthen our infrastructure, ensuring best-in-class customer solutions by using innovative technologies and individual delivery processes. Particularly in the last few weeks and months, we focused on investing in hub expansions and new gateways in many markets and thereby boosted our shipment processing capacities per hour and reduced our transit times. We are always working on upgrading our regional and intercontinental air fleets, we are opening new facilities with automated sorting technologies and introduce innovative e-commerce service solutions for our customer worldwide. At DHL Express, we will also carry on doing everything we can to assure the highest security and sustainability standards to comply with the requirements of our customers, partners and transport authorities.”

DHL Express adjusts its prices annually, taking into account inflation, currency dynamics and other rising costs, such as expenses related to compliance with enhanced security regulations, in each of the more than 220 countries and territories that it serves. Price adjustments will vary from country to country, depending on local conditions, and will apply to all customers where contracts allow.

