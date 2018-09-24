BCW (Burson Cohn & Wolfe), a leading global communications agency, announced that Amy Palladino has joined the agency as Executive Vice President, Managing Director in the agency’s U.S. Corporate Practice. Based in New York, Palladino will focus on senior client counsel and executive positioning for the agency’s largest corporate clients.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180921005507/en/

Amy Palladino Joins BCW (Burson Cohn & Wolfe) Amy Palladino Joins BCW (Burson Cohn & Wolfe)

“Amy is a talented and highly experienced communications executive with a track record of solving clients’ complex challenges and building business through smart, integrated communications approaches,” said Chris Foster, President, North America, BCW. “Her creativity and judgement will be enormously valuable to our current and prospective clients.”

Palladino has more than 20 years of experience advising global clients across numerous industries, including technology, healthcare, financial services, retail, pharmaceuticals and education. Before joining BCW, Amy was a Managing Director in FTI Consulting’s Strategic Communication and Business Transformation segments, working on clients in the healthcare and energy industries. Before that she was Senior Director of Corporate Communications for Heineken USA, leading corporate reputation, brand PR, distributor relations and internal communications for the world’s third-largest brewer. Amy also held leadership positions at Ketchum and the former GCI Group where she orchestrated large, multi-geography teams charged with building corporate reputation and brand value on behalf of clients including Bank of America, IBM, IKEA, Intel, Kodak, Nokia, and Philips. Earlier in her career, Amy served as Communications Director at Teach for America, where she transformed the organization’s communications strategy from events-driven to issues-centric by positioning the organization’s founder as a leader in education reform, national service and non-profit management.

“I am delighted to join BCW at this important moment in the agency’s history,” said Palladino. “BCW is truly at the forefront in using digitally and data-driven communications solutions to advance its clients’ businesses. I look forward to pairing my experience with BCW’s industry-leading tools to help clients manage their most pressing issues.”

About BCW

BCW (Burson Cohn & Wolfe) is one of the world’s largest full-service global communications agencies. Founded by the merger of Burson-Marsteller and Cohn & Wolfe, BCW delivers digitally and data-driven creative content and integrated communications programs grounded in earned media and scaled across all channels for clients in the B2B, consumer, corporate, crisis management, CSR, healthcare, public affairs and technology sectors. BCW is a part of WPP (NYSE: WPP), the world’s leader in communications services. For more information, visit www.bcw-global.com.