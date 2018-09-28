Amazon.in has announced its biggest festive celebration ‘Great Indian Festival’ from October 10 – 15, 2018 through a unique Amazon Festive Home showcase. Like last year, the festival will begin early for Prime members as part of Prime Early Access. Customers will get never-seen-before deals on the widest selection of smartphones, large appliances & TVs, home & kitchen products, fashion, consumables such as grocery & beauty, consumer electronics and more throughout the celebration.

A makeover that’s attractive, easy on the pocket and effortless. Sounds too good to be true? Well, that’s exactly what the first-of-its-kind Amazon Festive Home offering is all about. Walk through the Home’s multiple rooms and experience for yourself, how every nook and corner of the Home is done up with a product that’s sold on Amazon! From quirky wallpaper and wall art to garden accessories, from chic and classy home décor to geeky gadgets, latest smartphones and Alexa-controlled smart lighting, TV and appliances; from traditional Indian handlooms & handicrafts to modern murals; from state-of-the-art home appliances to exquisite sofas, beds, ottomans and recliners; from apparel, shoes, to bags and jewelry; from grocery, daily essentials to bath accessories and luxury beauty products – welcome to the tour that redefines your shopping journey!



With over 1600+ products from 100+ brands in the “Festive Home”, the home showcases that there is something for everyone and for every budget! Leading space stylists and interior designers Amber Singh Tikari and Preeti Subhash, have given each room a theme-based décor to highlight the variety in products offered by sellers across a wide range of categories and the brands available on Amazon.in. So on the one hand, while the Family Lounge has a contemporary Indo-Western look, the ethnic and artsy Drawing Room decorated with original Tanjore paintings, reflects the other end of the spectrum. From a Kitchen that has all the latest gadgets, to a messy yet creative Children’s Room and a chic and stylized Master Bedroom, this Festive Home is a testimony to how Amazon caters to very small of needs of a home. And for those who love nature, the home showcases a pretty little garden furnished with live plants, fresh flowers, garden accessories, garden furniture all bought from Amazon.in.

With a wide range of products across all price bands and suitable to all tastes, the Amazon Festive Home reiterates the fact that when shopping this festive season all you need is just a click away on Amazon.in.