Bathroom spaces have transformed from a functional to a rejuvenating, and relaxing space perfect for ideating. As bathrooms evolved, design assumed a new language at HSIL and thus ALCHYMI was born – Manish Malhotra’s newest collaboration with Hindware for designer bathroom suites that promise to define the next generation of super-premium bathrooms.



Sassy, modern and quintessentially Manish Malhotra, the ALCHYMI bathrooms have been designed to inspire people to find beauty, sophistication and elegance in life. With a seamless combination of revolutionary form, bold contours, varied color palettes and never seen before textures, each bathroom suite from ALCHYMI is an inspiration in itself that hits the sweet spot of aesthetics.

The brand unveiled a new campaign titled ‘Designed to Inspire’ which captures the thought behind ALCHYMI products and design philosophy perfectly. Rolled out nationally across digital platforms and in shop activations, the 45 seconds film has been directed by renowned director Anupam Mishra and the print campaign is brought alive by leading fashion photographer Tarun Khiwal.



Sharing his thought on the brand new campaign, Mr. Manish Bhatia, President Building Products Division, HSIL Limited said, “To cater to the modern discerning consumers, we introduced brand ALCHYMI last year. The latest campaign, conceptualized by McCann, captures ALCHYMI’s expertise in design as a craft, which is achieved through an amalgamation of best-in-class quality and technological processes, and carefully curated by the acclaimed fashion designer – Manish Malhotra.”



Through the film, Manish Malhotra describes how designing for ALCHYMI enabled him to realize that his aesthetic sensibilities and flair for fashion doesn’t have to be limited to the ramp and it is the creative idea that matters. This can take multiple forms, be it a dress or a faucet, the glittering lights of a ramp or the classy black interiors beautified by shades of silver or gold in a luxury bathroom suite. The film focuses on the inspiration which led to the astounding designs that define the exquisite bathroom suites by ALCHYMI. Manish has also designed the visually stunning costumes in the film, taking inspiration from the bathroom suits featured.



Speaking on the collaboration, Manish Malhotra said, “As a designer, I’m always enthusiastic to step outside my comfort zone to explore newer frontiers of design. Working on ALCHYMI has helped me challenge my own notions of fashion and it was great fun working with Anupam and Tarun. I am excited to see that the campaign brings the brand ethos to life.”



Anupam Misra, Director said, “It was quite interesting and new to combine the world of ALCHYMI with the world of fashion. Its colors, contours, shapes can really impress and actually inspire.”



The pan India campaign entails a heavy focus on digital and cinema mediums particularly in New Delhi, Bangalore and Hyderabad, as priority markets and is expected to garner 700 million impressions from these key cities.



