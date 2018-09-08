The Board of Directors of Akzo Nobel India Limited (ANIL) today approved the appointment of Mr Rajiv Rajgopal as the Managing Director of the company, effective from November 1, 2018.

Amit Jain, Chairman, Akzo Nobel India Limited, commented:

“I warmly welcome Rajiv back to India from his current assignment heading the Middle-East and Africa region. Rajiv’s earlier experience at managing and profitably growing the Dulux business in India, makes him the ideal candidate to take Akzo Nobel India to greater heights.”

About AkzoNobel

AkzoNobel has a passion for paint. We’re experts in the proud craft of making paints and coatings, setting the standard in color and protection since 1792. Our world class portfolio of brands – including Dulux, International, Sikkens and Interpon – is trusted by customers around the globe. Headquartered in the Netherlands, we operate in over 80 countries and employ around 35,000 talented people who are passionate about delivering the high- performance products and services our customers expect. The sale of our Specialty Chemicals business is expected to be completed by the end of 2018.



About AkzoNobel India

AkzoNobel India has been present in India for over 60 years and is a significant player in the paints industry. In 2008, the company became a member of the AkzoNobel Group. With employee strength of over 1,800, AkzoNobel India has manufacturing sites, offices and a distribution network spread across the country. All manufacturing facilities have a state-of-the-art environmental management system. Its commitment to Health, Safety, Environment & Security (HSE&S) has been among the best in class globally, with due care being taken to protect the people and the environment.



Safe Harbour Statement



This press release may contain statements which address such key issues as AkzoNobel’s growth strategy, future financial results, market positions, product development, products in the pipeline, and product approvals. Such statements should be carefully considered, and it should be understood that many factors could cause forecasted and actual results to differ materially from these statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, price fluctuations, currency fluctuations, developments in raw material and personnel costs, pensions, physical and environmental risks, legal issues, and legislative, fiscal, and other regulatory measures.