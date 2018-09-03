The Hyatt Place brand recently released findings from a Business Traveler Survey, which was conducted online by The Harris Poll and consisted of more than 1,300 adults across India, the United States and China who have travelled for business in the last 12 months (international business travellers), to gain a greater understanding of how business travel can deliver both personal and professional growth on the road. As corporate travel continues to grow rapidly, the online survey sheds light on the evolving preferences and behaviors of modern business travellers in India.



The survey highlights how business travellers in India make the most of travel time and appreciate on-the-road perks. It puts forth that 91 percent view business travel as a time to re-energise both professionally and personally, and 90 percent of Indian business travellers feel motivated to get more work done when travelling for business – indicating that perhaps hotels should make it a priority to ensure provision of facilities that uplift their professional as well as personal experiences.



The Hyatt Place Business Traveller Survey provides insight into the mindset of these frequent flyers, including what motivates them and what they learn during their travels. Thriving in a fast-paced, competitive business environment, 95 percent of Indian business travellers are motivated to advance their career and most take business travel very seriously. The motivation of India’s workforce towards their career is reflected in the fact that 72 percent of Indian business travellers feel pressured to work longer hours when travelling for business, and 90 percent feel motivated to get more work done when travelling for business.



90 percent of Indian business travellers say business travel has taught them skills they can use to solve challenges in their personal life. When planning personal travel, 76 percent of Indian business travellers make use of shortcuts learned while on business travel when planning their personal vacations. In addition to these benefits, 95 percent say business travel helps them to communicate successfully with different types of people.



Commenting on the survey findings, Sunjae Sharma, Vice President India Operations, Hyatt said, “With the recent economic boom, corporate travel is no longer a discreet phenomenon as an increasing number of business travellers are travelling to newer geographies for their professional needs. They are more motivated than ever by personal ambition and desire for recognition, as well as seeking opportunities to grow. When they travel, they are looking for hotel experiences that offer convenience, comfort and connectivity to stay productive. Hyatt Place hotels are designed keeping in mind the requirements of these independent-minded and hard-working professionals, with the purpose of making their journey easier, more productive and successful.”



While on the road, business travellers are often multitasking and working in different environments, which can lead them to appreciating on-the-road perks. Conference calls become a casual occasion sometimes, with 30 percent of Indian business travellers stating that dialing-in in their pajamas is a major perk of trips that require hotel stays. Interestingly, their attention to health and fitness doesn’t waver, with 41 percent of Indian business travellers saying they exercise about the same or more, when on the road when travelling for business than they do at home.



Despite the often hectic schedules, many Indian business travellers make time during their corporate travels to ensure they are re-energised in their personal lives as well. The survey findings indicate that this time away from home is also invested in some self-indulgence, with 61 percent of Indian business travellers exploring the region by experiencing the local cuisine and 33 percent admitting to binge watching TV.



Business travellers are travelling with purpose – whether that’s making a sale, making a pitch or building new relationships. However, it is noteworthy that 84 percent of business travellers in India say they are likely to feel relaxed about having some alone time on the road.



Combining style, innovation and 24/7 conveniences, the Hyatt Place brand creates a seamless stay with modern comforts for the business travellers. Hyatt Place hotels in India include Hyatt Place Gurgaon/Udyog Vihar, Hyatt Place Pune/Hinjawadi and Hyatt Place Hyderabad/Banjara Hills, all of which are strategically placed in business hubs that make guests’ journeys easier, more productive and successful. When business travellers want to add in an element of leisure to their trips, they can rely on the Hyatt Place brand, which is extended in places like Hampi and Rameswaram as well.



For more information about Hyatt Place hotels in India, please visit www.hyatt.com/promo/hyatt-place-india-hotels.



About The Business Traveler Survey

The International Business Traveler Survey was conducted online by The Harris Poll, on behalf of Hyatt, among adults over the age of 18 in the U.S. (n=290), China (n=423) and India (n=677) who had embarked on at least one business trip within the past 12 months. The U.S. survey was conducted from December 15-19, 2017; and the surveys for India and China were conducted between February 9-13, 2018.



These online survey not based on a probability sample, and therefore, no estimate of theoretical sampling error can be calculated. For complete survey methodologies, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact Simone Loretan at simone.loretan@hyatt.com.