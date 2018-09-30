Lotus Cafe at JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu will play host to the Great Indian Pastry Brunch by bringing together a talented brigade of 30 pastry chefs from across the Marriott group of hotels in the country. On 9th September 2018, guests will enjoy a one of its kind dessert extravaganza allowing them to choose from a variety of mouthwatering pastries prepared by a skilled culinary team, as they curate the biggest pastry showcase at the Marriott India flagship property.

The proficient team of pastry chefs alongside Chef Himanshu Taneja, Culinary Director-India, Marriott International and Chef Vishal Atreya, Executive Chef, JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu will whip up a sumptuous feast of delectable pastries and desserts which are sure to tantalize the taste buds of everyone alike.

Thrilled about the initiative, Chef Himanshu Taneja, Culinary Director – India, Marriott International says, “We’re certain that the exceptional spread of desserts and pastries presented at the Great Indian Pastry Brunch will be a memorable affair. Our expert team comprising of 30 pastry chefs have designed an exquisite and stylized gamut of scrumptious pastries in exotic flavours and textures keeping in mind the impeccable taste of our guests.”

“It is indeed a privilege for us at Lotus Cafe to host the Great Indian Pastry Brunch curated by such a talented team of chefs from across the country. The pastry showcase is sure to be one of a kind, satiating the palate of our patrons with an eclectic spread of delectable desserts and pastries,” says, Chef Vishal Atreya, Executive Chef, JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu.

Restaurant: Lotus Cafe, JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu

Date: 9th September 2018

Time: 12:30pm – 3:30pm

For enquiries, please contact us on: +91 22 66933622

