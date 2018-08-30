Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced that it has joined the Blockchain in Transport Alliance (BiTA) to spearhead the development of blockchain standards and drive blockchain adoption in the transportation industry.

BiTA is an industry group dedicated to establishing blockchain standards for the freight industry. It was formed by experienced technology and transportation professionals to create a forum for the development of blockchain standards and education for the freight industry. The group provides a platform to develop and embrace common frameworks and standards using which industry participants can build innovative blockchain applications. Wipro intends to use this platform to help ideate platform-agnostic blockchain standards for the logistics and transportation industry.

Craig Fuller, Managing Director, BiTA said, “We are excited to welcome Wipro to the BiTA family. Our aim was to bring together leading companies operating in the freight technology industries that are interested in the development of blockchain technology. We look forward to working closely with Wipro’s blockchain experts to drive enterprise scale blockchain adoption for global transportation organizations, specifically around use cases such as supply chain traceability, trade finance, provenance, fraud detection and compliance management. Owing to Wipro’s strong domain and technology expertise, and dedicated focus on blockchain, we look forward to its support and contribution to define, design and develop blockchain standards definition for the transportation industry.”

Wipro helps global organizations in their blockchain adoption journey through its comprehensive suite of offerings, which cover ecosystem services, advisory and consulting services, industry solutions, platform services and application services. The company’s focus is to drive the design and development of production-grade blockchain solutions for industry use cases, leveraging its strong portfolio of patents and IPs, pre-built frameworks, industry solutions and technology assets.

Srini Pallia, President, Consumer Business Unit, Wipro Limited said, “Our membership with BiTA is reflective of our commitment to be an integral part of blockchain-driven transformation in the transportation industry. We will collaborate with BiTA and our customers to take a business use-case approach and leverage blockchain to solve complex new-age logistics and transportation issues. We also look forward to actively contributing to the standards for the use of blockchain in the transportation and logistics industry, and working closely with our global customers to bring these standards to action in their blockchain journey.”

About BiTA

BiTA was founded in 2017 by experienced tech and transportation executives to create a forum for the development of blockchain standards and education for the freight industry with the goal to bring together leading companies in the freight technology industries that have a vested interest in the development of blockchain technology. BiTA is focused on providing educational resources and open forums to those in the industry interested in leading the evolution of the trucking industry through the efficiencies offered in blockchain technology. Members of this consortium include truckload, LTL, and parcel carriers, as well as shippers, tech startups and incumbents, insurance companies, law firms, and other industry participants who have an interest in integrating blockchain technology into their organizations.



About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company. We harness the power of cognitive computing, hyper-automation, robotics, cloud, analytics and emerging technologies to help our clients adapt to the digital world and make them successful. A company recognized globally for its comprehensive portfolio of services, strong commitment to sustainability and good corporate citizenship, we have over 160,000 dedicated employees serving clients across six continents. Together, we discover ideas and connect the dots to build a better and a bold new future.

Forward-looking and Cautionary Statements

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in our earnings, revenue and profits, our ability to generate and manage growth, intense competition in IT services, our ability to maintain our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which we make strategic investments, withdrawal of fiscal governmental incentives, political instability, war, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property, and general economic conditions affecting our business and industry. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. We may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf.