Expands Greater Noida facility with a strategic investment of additional INR 200 Crores

With increased demand across categories, Vivo is ramping up its production capacity with addition of SMT lines Vivo, the innovative global premium smartphone brand, is proud to announce the expansion of its India manufacturing operations at the hi-tech manufacturing facility in Greater Noida. With investment of INR 300 crores till date, the facility has increased production to more than 2 million units per month, re-iterating Vivo’s commitment to ‘Make in India’.



The newly added SMT lines are catering to the growing demand for Vivo smartphones in the country, including flagship devices like NEX and X21.



“The expansion of our state-of-the-art Greater Noida facility reflects Vivo’s commitment to India, and signifies the success of the Make in India program,” said Jerome Chen, CMO, Vivo India. “Our latest flagship – the NEX, has been manufactured at this facility which has been made possible through our consistent efforts and commitment towards making the region a manufacturing hub for our smartphones.”



With more than 5000 employees, the Greater Noida plant has a capacity of manufacturing almost 25 million products in a year. Besides manufacturing, the Greater Noida plants also resides a ‘Test Lab’ where the manufactured products undergo more than 1000 stringent levels of quality and durability tests.



Vivo NEX has been completely made in India and seen much success in the Indian market, establishing Vivo’s presence in the above 40K category. Leading e-commerce platform Amazon.in recognized NEX as ‘Amazon's Choice’ in the 40K-45K segment for the month of July. According to GfK Q2 2018 report, Vivo is the leader in the INR 20-30K segment.



Besides flagship devices like the X21 and NEX, Vivo will continue to manufacture and assemble smartphones in India across its category and price segments that include Y53, Y71, Y83, V9, and V9 Youth

About Vivo India



Vivo, a premium global smartphone brand, entered India in late 2014. With a strong focus on "Camera and Music", Vivo has established itself as one of the top smartphone brands in India. Manufacturing in Greater Noida, the company has a robust distribution network across the country both online and offline, catering the best in class quality services to over 539 cities, in 27 states and 5 union territories backed by more than 550 company owned service centres in India. The organization is dedicated to the pursuit of perfection and continuously creating surprises for users through constant innovation. Through smartphones, Vivo offers users a professional-grade photography solution, taking mobile photography to the level of an art form, witnessing and recording all of life’s beautiful moments.