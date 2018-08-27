Accentuating the timing for every fashion, Horra Luxury unveiled their Autumn Winter Collection 2018 in a glamorous fashion show. Horra’s premium line of bags and watches, crafted with creativity and precision, with elegant finishes, is hand-picked by renowned fashion designer Asif Merchant.



Television sensation Anita Hassanandani, along with her husband Rohit Reddy, looked their fashionable best. The power couple also wore Horra Luxury’s premium line of watches and handbags. Gulshan Nain and Ankit Bhatia, actors and youth influencers, also modeled the outfits and gorgeous accessories, to a delighted audience. The graceful models, from Parimal Modeling Academy looked graceful in the trendy outfits! The starry event was ended with the showstopper fashion diva, Lopamudra Raut, walking the ramp for Horra Luxury.



Mr. Parimal Mehhta, Founder-Director, Horra Luxury said, "We are happy to showcase our specially-curated, high-end and luxurious, yet affordable and youthful accessories, to set the tone for a festive Autumn-Winter season, in this scintillating fashion show for our esteemed guests."



"Our brand is growing at an exponential rate and our fashion shows have enhanced Horra’s connect with the youthful, fashion-forward consumer!" said Mr. Tehemton Mirza, National Sales Head at Horra Luxury.



Horra redefines the idea of a luxurious experience that is fresh and vibrant yet affordable. Handcrafted with precision offering the latest trends and fabricating fashion, it is a perfect combination of style, quality, and craftsmanship.



Mr. Anant Berlia, President of Horra Luxury, added, "Horra has come a long way, and with the exclusive autumn winter collection 2018: it will definitely build up a new image of the brand in the minds of consumers." The event was also witnessed by the leaders from the world of fashion and lifestyle.



This new collection is now available on many fashion web portals like Shoppers Stop, Jabong, Myntra, Flipkart, Amazon, Paytm and other multiple brand stores across India.



Also available at www.horraluxury.com/



'HORRA' in Spanish means 'time'. It spells panache, perfection & novelty. The most significant element of vogue, with fresh concepts, classy embellishments, deep textures & vibrant colours, our designs are fabricated to express the verve of fashion. There is a colour for every mood and a style for every occasion! Accentuating the timing for every fashion as well as the beauty of every creation into an elite feeling of divine indulgence, we bring to you an exclusive range of flawlessly styled bags and watches.

About Horra Luxury

Horra redefines the idea of a luxurious experience that is fresh and vibrant yet affordable! Handcrafted with precision, offering the latest trends and voguish style in each of our products and fabricating fashion that is the perfect combination of style, quality, and craftsmanship. Horra brings to you perfection in every piece, ensuring that every accessory is curated to offer you a lavishly designed experience, styled to suit your every mood.

To know more about Horra, Visit: www.horraluxury.com/