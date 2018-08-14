Avanta Business Centre
Driven by a thriving start-up ecosystem as well as growing demand from corporates, freelancers and consultants, among others, co-working spaces are growing like never before. So much so that, UK based premium – Avanta India by setting up its business centres in Delhi NCR witnesses a 19.4% growth in occupancy in H1 2018 (1st half of 2018). As per industry estimates, because of the contract renewal which might go on higher rates, Avanta Business Centre records a 16% growth in revenue in H1 2018 and further expects 6 percent rise in H2 2018.
The financial year of 2017 – 18 reported a massive growth spike in the co-working space industry. Basis a report, there are 12-16 million seats across all the co-working spaces in India and more growth is expected in the present financial year. Avanta Business Centre, the high quality shared workspace makes it possible for MNCs, Corporates, and start-ups as well to avail a high degree of flexibility in their work environments, in terms of locations, facilities and of course cost.