On the occasion of Rakshabandhan, Future Generali India Life Insurance Company Limited launched a follow-up film to their digital campaign #AapkiHealthMereLiye. The new film encourages fathers to reaffirm the 'health promise' they made earlier but forgot to keep.



Fathers play an all-encompassing role of a provider, care-taker, problem solver and assurer of their family which is why their health and overall well-being should be a top priority concern for the entire family. Taking that thought ahead, the Rakshabandhan film opens in a festive setting with a conversation between the little girl and her paternal aunt (Bua). In a bid to remind her brother of his earlier health promise, the Bua decides to help her niece make her brother stay on course with the health promise he had so promptly made earlier. Instead of sugary sweets, she feeds him healthy quinoa ladoos. She takes it a notch above by placing a fitness band on his wrist instead of a regular cotton rakhi, while referring to it as a 'Smart Health Rakhi'. She then reiterates that his health is not merely his own, but the entire family’s responsibility.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uv4gd9dkK70



Released in June earlier this year, the first film under the #AapkiHealthMereLiye campaign surfaced on Father’s Day. It featured a heart-warming father-daughter narrative that culminated with the father making a 'health promise' to his daughter thereby inspiring fathers across the board to gift their children an intangible yet valuable gift of health.



Commenting on the film Mr. Rakesh Wadhwa, Chief Marketing Officer & EVP, Strategy & Retail Assurance said, "Our new film is a sequel to the film released on Father's Day in June where we changed the narrative by asking fathers to make a promise of good health to their children. Knowing well that health promises are easily broken – even with a small temptation, we wanted to ensure that we don’t leave things to chance when it comes to our customers’ health. Therefore, this Rakshabandhan we have the sister remind her brother about his health promise in a very touching and thoughtful way by gifting him a 'Smart Health Rakhi'."



"As a brand, we wanted to stay on course with this very important message and it is our responsibility to help our customers stay healthy and enjoy their lives to the fullest with their families. I am sure the message will resonate with our audiences and encourage them to choose a healthy lifestyle."

