Import substitute Green TECHNO Acoustic ® panels

TECHNO Acoustic® panels Manufactured from PET waste bottles

While the world is talking about plastic waste and its disposal, TECHNO Ceiling Products has brought forward a unique import substitute product made from this very waste material to form a unique green product manufactured by using post-consumer PET bottles waste, and polyester fabric waste materials & convert them to acoustic insulation panels having very high acoustic performance parameters. The import substitute product is being manufactured for the first time in India.

Mr. Naren Kothari Director, of TECHNO Acoustic®, informed, “At present most of the acoustic panels are being imported and sold in India. Now TECHNO Acoustic® panels would be providing a range of products depending upon the applications and end results desired. TECHNO Acoustic® panels are tested in NABL approved laboratories and reverberation chambers at ARAI for their acoustic performance. Our range of TECHNO Acoustic® panels decorative products can help improve sound management in almost every environment.”

TECHNO Acoustic® panels are made by compressing very thin layers (more than 60 layers) of carded polyester fibre sheets and after a series of multi punching from both the sides, the final board that we get through this exclusive line of production is TECHNO acoustic board having an excellent finish and its specific properties supplement acoustic sound absorption and heat insulation.

It is the finish that is used to create a multitude of designs with TECHNO Acoustic® panels available in a range of vibrant and sober colours. These panels are manufactured in the same dimension 1.22m×2.44m (4×8 size) with a thickness of 10 mm.

TECHNO Acoustic® panels can be cut with a simple knife and also edge chamfered by simple woodworking tools. It is extremely simple for installation and can be directly stuck on walls or framings. Being a prefinished material with options of colours it does not require any additional cloth or covering/finishing. These acoustic panels can be widely used in different ways as wall claddings and false ceilings, partitions etc, to achieve the best acoustic properties. This can also be used as a pin-up board.

"TECHNO Acoustic® panels are completely eco-friendly product, and cuts off the echo in any closed environment like: Auditoriums and theatres, Open office systems, Conference rooms, Classrooms and common rooms in schools and colleges, Restaurants and cafeterias, Kindergartens and children play areas, Recording studios, Home theatres, Entrance lobbies and large foyers, Airports & large enclosed public places," added Mr. Kothari.



"With the open office systems where a lot of persons are working and talking at the same time in a large space. TECHNO Acoustic® panels would give the required solution for reducing the noise/clutter and reduce the sound decibel to comfortable levels. A well-balanced sound environment benefits us in many ways. Makes social spaces more pleasant and less hostile. To get the best possible conditions for working, learning, relaxing and healing, good room acoustics is the most important thing to create," added Mr. Kothari.

TECHNO Acoustic® panels does the job of sound absorption and reduces the reverberation time in auditoriums and home theatres improving the quality of sound and speech.

TECHNO Acoustic® panels are a designers dream product besides its acoustic performance it can be cut and formed into various products like baffles, floats, wall panel designs, wall hangings etc. As per the designers' imagination.



Mr. Kothari added that the other Highlights of TECHNO Acoustic® panels are they are Lightweight, Stable Surface, Smooth application even on bent areas, and easily cut using common knives. They are available in Diverse colours (13colors) and approved by the Fire Equipment Inspection Corporation for flame retardant property. They are also Safe from damage caused by insects or mole and can be used as pinboards as well. They are Easy to clean.

About Techno Ceiling Products

Techno Ceiling products started in 2006 with a few lines of sheet metal working, has become the largest integrated manufacturing facility in India for ceiling products, framings, grids and ceiling tiles all under one roof. The founders Mr. Mohandas Hegde and Mr. Naren Kothari have been in the ceiling industry for more than 3 decades. Techno introduced a range of acoustic ceiling products in steel and aluminum with ceiling tiles, baffles, float ceilings and many more. Recently Techno has established an automated conveyerised powder coating plant to enhance its capacities.

After 12 years the existence, TECHNO plant facility can roll out annually more than 6 million sq. mt. of T grids and 2 million sq. mts. of ceiling tiles and various systems. Over the years a series and range of ceiling products were added and the capacity of manufacturing was increased 10 folds. The company has currently clocked a turnover of 50 crores at present, and is confident of reaching 100 crores in the next three years, with the range of new products being introduced.