Subway® India has collaborated with three music celebrities to curate a theme song on its brand philosophy – ‘Make It What You Want’. Juxtaposing the popular Gen-Y singer Darshan Raval with Bianca Gomes and Clinton Cerejo of Shor Police fame, the performance comes up as a delightful fusion of the diverse individual styles of the music celebrities.

The “Anthem” is being launched across digital properties on Facebook, YouTube and Instagram where the young are pro-actively looking for their entertainment needs. (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UCnTJ7B5mhY)

The ‘Make It What You Want’ video, showcases the artists along with actors who are set free, celebrating style, freedom and doing things their way. The concept of the video is very motivational and is targeted to appeal the young millennials of today who are set to write their own destiny. The song is inspired from the brand’s unique promise to its guests, ‘make your own submarine sandwich or salad the way you want’.

“New age media is driven by content which is a far more interesting and impactful way to build an emotional connect with a younger audience that believes in doing their own thing” said Mr. Sanjiv Pandey, Marketing Manager Subway® South-Asia. “The campaign is a reflection of an evolving global positioning and voice of the brand,” added Mr. Pandey.

‘Make It What You Want’ addresses the need of the guests’ evolving food taste and preferences while providing them healthier menu options. It provides an opportunity for guests for a unique interaction with the Sandwich Artists, enhancing the overall Subway® experience.

A contest will follow the music video for fans to participate and get an opportunity to go on a lunch date with the artists. To participate in the contest the guests need to pick their favourite sub, click a selfie with the sub and say how that sub makes their mood or day and share it using #MakeItWhatYouWant on their Instagram page as a post. The most interesting selfie will get a chance to go on a date with the artists at Subway®.



Speaking of the musical collaboration Bianca Gomes and Clinton Cerejo (Shor Police band) said, “We loved composing this track. Subway’s philosophy seemed to tie-in with the Shor Police vibe and credo in a very organic way.” Darshan Raval commented, “We wanted to create something that motivates a go-getter. When I hear this song now, it gives me a very positive vibe of going where your heart takes you and constructing your life the way you want. It was a complete pleasure collaborating with Shor Police for Subway.”

About Subway® Restaurants

