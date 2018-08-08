With the implementation of GST, acceptance, and insistence of digitally signed documents, is the norm. Digital signatures used, which are issued by an authorized Certifying Authority, give 100% legal sanctity to all documents of trade and compliance.



PDF AutoSigner from Adweb Technologies, a unique software aimed at easing the process of signing single or multiple PDF format documents. Available for desktop or server environments, this software can satisfy the needs of every signing situation.



Automation is the key. Frequently signed documents with multiple signatory profiles can be stored and called at will. Signature placement can be pre-determined, and a copy of the hand-written signature can be inserted alongside the digital signature. The high-speed signing of multiple documents ready to be emailed can be achieved, irrespective of the number of pages in each document.

Suited both for the individual and enterprise user, the software accepts a digital signature input from any brand of USB crypto token device or any hardware security module storing multiple signatures.



Leading enterprises have opted for easy integration of PDF AutoSigner, with ERP systems such as SAP and Oracle for workflow based bulk document signing, using a hardware security module (HSM) with email. Adweb Tech has executed numerous customer projects across verticals to enable different document types for digital signing and delivery. Besides invoices, contract notes, legal agreements, purchase orders, appointment letters and numerous other business documents are now legally accepted in a digitally signed pdf format.



With the broad-based adoption of PDF AutoSigner from Adweb Technologies, the requirement to send paper by courier or snail mail is over, saving time, money and the environment says Apurva Mody the CEO and founder of Adweb Technologies. We offer a 15-day free trial to test drive the product.

About Adweb Technologies