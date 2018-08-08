With the implementation of GST, acceptance, and insistence of digitally signed documents, is the norm. Digital signatures used, which are issued by an authorized Certifying Authority, give 100% legal sanctity to all documents of trade and compliance.
PDF AutoSigner from Adweb Technologies, a unique software aimed at easing the process of signing single or multiple PDF format documents. Available for desktop or server environments, this software can satisfy the needs of every signing situation.
Automation is the key. Frequently signed documents with multiple signatory profiles can be stored and called at will. Signature placement can be pre-determined, and a copy of the hand-written signature can be inserted alongside the digital signature. The high-speed signing of multiple documents ready to be emailed can be achieved, irrespective of the number of pages in each document.
Suited both for the individual and enterprise user, the software accepts a digital signature input from any brand of USB crypto token device or any hardware security module storing multiple signatures.
Leading enterprises have opted for easy integration of PDF AutoSigner, with ERP systems such as SAP and Oracle for workflow based bulk document signing, using a hardware security module (HSM) with email. Adweb Tech has executed numerous customer projects across verticals to enable different document types for digital signing and delivery. Besides invoices, contract notes, legal agreements, purchase orders, appointment letters and numerous other business documents are now legally accepted in a digitally signed pdf format.
With the broad-based adoption of PDF AutoSigner from Adweb Technologies, the requirement to send paper by courier or snail mail is over, saving time, money and the environment says Apurva Mody the CEO and founder of Adweb Technologies. We offer a 15-day free trial to test drive the product.
About Adweb Technologies
Adweb Technologies Pvt. Ltd. is an e-commerce and security service provider in India which started its business in January 2000. We strive to meet the increasing demands of the market and try to achieve better and greater heights of success. Our company comprises of skilled and determined people who are dedicated and professional to their work. We are proud of our success but at the same time, we realize that we need to still bring out the best in us. The mission of Adweb is to become the most preferred Internet, network and e-commerce security service provider in the Indian sub-continent. For further information please visit www.adwebtech.com.